A lawsuit filed in Story County District Court in 2018 will be argued to the Iowa Supreme Court this week, and implications could drastically affect agricultural business in Iowa.

In March of 2018, MidWestOne Bank, of Iowa City, filed a lawsuit against Heartland Cooperative seeking repayment of nearly $80,000 owed by Justin Harker, a farmer, who stored and dried his grain at the Co-Op’s Cambridge location from 2014 to 2018. Story County District Court ruled in favor of the bank in May of 2019 and awarded it the amount sought.

Heartland Co-Op appealed the decision, arguing that taking the amount of money from grain sales for the costs of drying and storage services owed to the facility has been industry standard practice for the past 40 years, according to court documents. Heartland is also appealing the district court’s ruling that a two-year statute of limitations did not apply to the bank’s claims. More than $42,000 of the judgment awarded to the bank arose from grain sales that occurred two years before the filing of the bank’s lawsuit, according to court records.

Heartland’s argument against the bank derives on three key points: grain drying and storage facilities bring more profit to farmers and lenders; the cost to dry and store grain to keep crops profitable is expensive; and due to industry standards, the bank knew that the cost of drying and storing the crops would be deducted from grain sales.

MidWestOne Bank disagrees with Heartland’s argument and states that the money belongs to it because the grain proceeds are the bank’s collateral.

“The law strives to be fair and just. Having complied with all requirements to create a secured interest in collateral and providing actual notice to potential grain purchasers, the bank is entitled to assume Heartland would comply with the notice, would act in good faith, and would act in full compliance with the laws and with respect for the bank’s rights,” Raymond Terpstra II, the lawyer for MidWestOne, wrote to the court. “Heartland failed to do any of these things and surreptitiously hid its wrongdoings from the bank for years.”

Heartland Co-op has argued that, while the parties may disagree about whether Heartland’s offset for the cost of drying and storage is proper, Heartland has always been open about its practice and the offsets are accurately accounted for at the time of the grain sale in settlement records provided to the farmer selling the grain.

Historically, farmers who produce grain crops like corn and soybeans have shipped their crops to state-certified facilities to dry and store to prevent rotting and to a storage facility to combat the market’s constant price changes. In order to purchase seeds and conduct all the necessary procedures to produce profitable crops, farmers generally apply for loans from lenders to cover the cost.

In most instances, a farmer, as part of their agreement with the lender, pays back the lender by making sure that the proceeds from the crops that sold are transferred to that lender. However, traditionally the money given to the lender doesn’t include the funds needed to dry and store the crops in facilities like Heartland, according to court documents.

The alternative to paying after the crops are sold and paying a set amount up-front would change the industry by driving up the cost of grains, while farmers would be compensated less.

“Grain warehouses provide a necessary step in the grain financing process and should be compensated fairly and in a cost-effective manner,” Douglas Gross, an attorney for the Agriculture Legal Defense Fund and Amicus Curiae, wrote in a brief to the court. “If this Court were to affirm the District Court’s ruling denying Heartland’s claim for unjust enrichment, the results could change the entire industry practice, increase costs for farmers, and disrupt the financial process of a multi-billion dollar industry in the state of Iowa.”

Although MidWestOne Bank’s lawsuit is the first of its kind in Iowa, regardless of the eventual outcome, some in the industry believe the Iowa Legislature needs to evaluate the “system.”

“Any changes to this system should be considered by the Iowa Legislature as our elected representatives weigh these competing policy interests,” Robert Hartwig and Julie McLean wrote to the court on behalf of the Iowa Bankers Association.

The Iowa Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case at 11 a.m. Wednesday.