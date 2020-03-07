Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Mar 7, 2020 at 12:01 AM


AMES - The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.


Local students include:


Adel


Bellin Banwart, Sophomore, Ivy College of Business


Spencer Collins, Sophomore, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences


Amelia Dixon, Junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Bailey Junge, Senior, College of Human Sciences


Samantha Schepers, Junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences


Dallas Center


Graceann Kruse, Junior, Ivy College of Business


Dexter


Joseph Naberhaus, Senior, College of Engineering


Linden


Dalena Rogers, Senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences


Perry


Abigail Greiman, Junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences


Brooke Huntington, Senior, College of Human Sciences


Waukee


Hannah Ashley, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Alexandria Nigg, Junior, College of Human Sciences and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Hannah Sand, Sophomore, Ivy College of Business