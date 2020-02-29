INDIANOLA — Simpson College announced the names of local students who made the Dean’s List for the 2019 Fall Semester.

The following students made the Dean’s List by achieving a minimum 3.7 GPA for the semester:

Rachel Bieker of Waukee, a graduate of Waukee High School

Tyler Blaess of Waukee, a graduate of Waukee High School

Kate Derrick of Waukee, a graduate of Waukee High School

Tyrese Moore of Waukee, a graduate of Waukee High School

Silvia Murillo of Perry, a graduate of Dowling Catholic High School

Katherine Pantzar of Dallas Center, a graduate of Dallas Center Grimes High School

Molly Platte of Urbandale, a graduate of Waukee High School

Amanda Stadtlander of Van Meter, a graduate of Van Meter High School