More than 800 students graduated from the Fall Semester from Des Moines Area Community College’s (DMACC’s) Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Urban and West Campuses.

Those recognized from the area include:

—Faris Ali, Interpretation & Translation, Waukee

—Jordyn Achenbach, Associate Degree Nursing, Woodward

—Parker Breit, Liberal Arts, Adel

—Charles Broderick, Business Information Systems, Clive

—Paige Burger, Associate General Studies, Grimes

—Joshua Chapman, Criminal Justice: Law Enforcement, Adel

—Chloe David, Emergency Medical Technician, Granger

—Jayden Dorenkamp, Emergency Medical Technician, Granger

—Areli Estrada, Accounting Certificate, Accounting for Entrepreneurs and Accounting & Bookkeeping, Waukee

—Shawn Guynn, Fire Science Technology, Adel

—Garrison Haupts, Liberal Arts, Van Meter

—Alexa Headlee, Liberal Arts, Grimes

—Melissa Hepworth, Business Administration, Woodward

—Tracy Hogan, Practical Nursing, Redfield

—Sarah Kelleher, Welding, Waukee

—Caroline Kinkennon, Horticulture Greenhouse Production, Bouton

—Susan Langman, Interactive Media Graphic Design, Waukee

—Yvonne Mahirwe, Human Services, Grimes

—Maddison McCormick, Practical Nursing, Grimes

—Trevor Phillips, Liberal Arts, Grimes

—Rachel Raibikis, Liberal Arts, Grimes

—Morgan Schwienebart, Associate Degree Nursing, Grimes

—Veronica Sesker, Liberal Arts, Grimes

—Wyatt Spieker, Accounting & Bookkeeping, Adel

—Colton Villines, Diesel Technology, Waukee