The Perry High School Pulse Dance Team will be holding its 14th-annual Spring Showcase at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Perry High School gym.

The team will perform all of the dances from this year. Students from K-5 will perform a couple of dances, and 6-8 will be performing a glow stick routine with the high school team. The co-ed dance team will perform and there will be a lot of audience participation opportunities! A bake sale will be held during intermission and glow sticks will be sold after the show.

Admission is $5 for everyone. Kids under PK age are free. This is the team’s main fundraiser for the year, and proceeds go toward entry fees for state and other competitions, costumes, props, poms and choreography.

The team has also been invited to perform at the IHSGAU basketball tournament for the second consecutive year. Only 38 of the approximately 250 HS dance teams in Iowa were invited to perform this year. They will be performing their state hoopla routine “Waterloo” at the halftime of the 3:15 p.m. game on Thursday, March 5.