Governor Pete Ricketts hosted members of the Nebraska FFA Association for a proclamation signing ceremony on Monday, Feb. 24, declaring “FFA Week” in Nebraska. FFA started in 1928. Its mission is to “make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.” FFA Week is celebrated nationally on February 22-29, 2020.

“FFA is preparing the next generation for leadership in our state’s number-one industry,” said Gov. Ricketts. “FFA students learn by doing and grow by serving. Through hands-on involvement in agriculture and related fields, they’re gaining valuable skills and insights that will benefit them throughout their careers.”

The Nebraska FFA Association was the sixth state group chartered by the National FFA Organization. Nebraska currently has nearly 10,000 FFA members in 189 chapters. Throughout the years, State agencies have partnered with Nebraska FFA chapters to promote agricultural education, career readiness, and professional development.

“FFA Week celebrates the initiative and accomplishments of FFA members,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman. “FFA is equipping students with the leadership skills and agricultural education to grow their communities and our state’s economy.”

Watch video from the signing ceremony by clicking here.