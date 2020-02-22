Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Fall Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester

Those recognized from the area include:

—Rafiq Amro, Aging Services Management, Adel

—Abbigail Archer, Pre-Nursing, Adel

—Dylan Barker, Agribusiness, Adel

—Samuel Bonus, Welding, Adel

—Logan Brancheau, Information Technology/Network Administration, Adel

—Zachary Breit, Liberal Arts, Adel

—Bailey Danner, Liberal Arts, Adel

—Haley Forret, Liberal Arts, Adel

—Fabiola Gomez, Liberal Arts, Adel

—Mitchell Ireland, Network Techology-Telecommunications Technology, Adel

—Emma Jacobsen, Liberal Arts, Adel

—Jessica Kollenkark, Liberal Arts, Adel

—Abigayle Lantz, Liberal Arts, Adel

—Keenan Mayhugh, Horticulture, Adel

—Lauren McClatchey, Liberal Arts, Adel

—Meredith Mcmahon, Associate Degree Nursing, Adel

—Ella Moss, Liberal Arts, Adel

—Jacob Pleggenkuhle, Liberal Arts, Adel

—Dylan Steelman, Liberal Arts, Adel

—Donovan Decamp, Information Technology/Network Administration, Dallas Center

—Austin Enterline, ASSET - Ford, Dallas Center

—Monica Johnson, Associate Degree Nursing, Dallas Center

—Tanya Juarez, Liberal Arts, Dallas Center

—Jennifer Meyers, Associate Degree Nursing, Dallas Center

—Dakota Miles, Liberal Arts, Dallas Center

—Teren Nees, Liberal Arts, Dallas Center

—Kristen Pantzar, Liberal Arts, Dallas Center

—Payton Powers, Liberal Arts, Dallas Center

—Elizabeth Belling, Liberal Arts, Granger

—Lydia Steier, Liberal Arts, Granger

—Noran Alhilali, Liberal Arts, Grimes

—Emmanuel Atanga, Business Information Systems, Grimes

—Katie Berkley, Liberal Arts, Grimes

—Chloe Carpenter, Graphic Design, Grimes

—Candy Coleman, Business Information Systems, Grimes

—Leaya Terasena Dsilva, Dental Hygiene, Grimes

—Christine Hazen, Liberal Arts, Grimes

—Justin Huss, Information Technology/Network Administration, Grimes

—Gretchen Lagerblade, Hotel Restaurant Management, Grimes

—Macy Larsen, Dental Hygiene, Grimes

—Erica Manning, Web Development, Grimes

—Olivia McGowan, Liberal Arts, Grimes

—Nicholas Menough, Liberal Arts, Grimes

—Lisbet Morris, Business Administration, Grimes

—Sulejman Mujkanovic, Information Technology/Network Administration, Grimes

—Emmalee Murray, Pre-Nursing, Grimes

—Trevor Phillips, Liberal Arts, Grimes

—Allyson Pohren, Liberal Arts, Grimes

—Aldina Sabic, Accounting Specialist, Grimes

—Chad Sayles, Liberal Arts, Grimes

—Timothy Schild, Information Technology/Network Administration, Grimes

—Abraham Shomar, Java App Developer, Grimes

—Sara Simons, Liberal Arts, Grimes

—Christian Terrill, Liberal Arts, Grimes

—Clayton Wallerstedt, Associate Degree Nursing, Grimes

—Jason Glaza, Paramedic Specialist, Minburn

—Casie James, Liberal Arts, Minburn

—Samuel Jones, Animation & Rich Media, Redfield

—Riley Reynolds, Pre-Health Occupations, Redfield

—Zachary Banks, Liberal Arts, Van Meter

—Conner Chappell, Advanced Manufacturing, Van Meter

—Ethan Vesey, Criminal Justice, Van Meter

—Elvira Alibasic, Associate Degree Nursing, Waukee

—Valantina Awah Nsoh, Liberal Arts, Waukee

—Christopher Coffman, Associate General Studies, Waukee

—Sydney Desouza, Liberal Arts, Waukee

—Whitney Emrick, Associate Degree Nursing, Waukee

—Areli Estrada, Accounting & Bookkeeping, Waukee

—Carolle Gbaguidi Houenou, Business Administration, Waukee

—Bella Ineza, Liberal Arts, Waukee

—Luke Johnson, Accounting Specialist, Waukee

—Haili Killen, Surgical Technology, Waukee

—Mackenzie Kirkpatrick, Pre-Nursing, Waukee

—Elyse McIlhon, Liberal Arts, Waukee

—Kyndra Purvis, Pre-Nursing, Waukee

—Alicia Rustan, Liberal Arts, Waukee

—Bryan Shanesy, Information Technology/Network Administration, Waukee

—Kathryn Slauson, Liberal Arts, Waukee

—Gustavo Soares de Souza, Java App Developer, Waukee

—Fnu Tuhfa, Liberal Arts, Waukee

—Savannah Warburton, Nurse Aide, Waukee

—Logan Wierschke, Liberal Arts, Waukee

—Jeffrey Gullion, Liberal Arts, Woodward

—Melissa Hepworth, Business Administration, Woodward

—Noah Hoyt, Liberal Arts, Woodward

—Kaitlyn Spratt, Photography, Woodward

—Twila Sprott, Computer Information Technology, Woodward