Jurors in the Ceasar Davison case had a chance to hear from the defendant on Wednesday during his trial at the Des Moines County Courthouse.

Davison had a short interview with law enforcement during the summer of 2018, which lasted about 30 minutes, in which Davison spoke about his job and family.

What jurors did not hear Davison speak about was the murder of DeMarcus "Peanut" Chew.

"I don't know who that is," he told the interviewer.

Davison is accused of being one of five individuals who conspired to commit the murder of Chew during the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 2017. The killing took place outside Chew's mother's apartment in Burlington. It is alleged the five killed Chew to collect $10,000 in hit money. However, the five only collected $1,000 and pound of methamphetamine.

The four other members of the conspiracy, Emmanuel Spann, Antoine Spann, Andre Harris and Derrick Parker have had their cases decided, with Emmanuel Spann being found guilty and the other three accepting plea deals.

According to Matthew George, an agent with the Department of Criminal Investigations, he attempted to speak with Davison about the murder and about the killing of A.J. Smith, who was shot to death in Chicago in 2018 while in his vehicle.

However, when George asked Davison about Smith, Davison denied knowing Smith personally, though investigators later determined Davison and Smith had texted and called, though not about the murder of Chew.

When pressed, Davison said he did not know why Smith was killed, but said he had heard rumors Smith was killed due to "something he did to someone."

In addition to the interview, George also testified about the discovery of the firearm that was used to kill Chew.

The gun allegedly was found in August 2018 in an area of 111 Clay St. by a bush up against a fence. Antoine Spann testified that Emmanuel Spann had hidden the gun not long after the shooting. Antoine Spann told investigators about the location of the gun as part of his plea deal.

Defense attorney John Rigg asked George if he thought it was odd the gun had not been spotted despite being in place for nearly 11 months. George said the gun only would have been visible to someone who was looking at the shrub and expected to see something wrong.

Rigg also argued with Joshua Tripp, the lead detective on the Chew case, over his client's phone records.

Earlier in the trial, Andre Harris testified that Davison was on the phone with Parker getting directions to the Chew house as Antoine Spann was driving to where Chew lived. However, no such call was located on Davison's phone records.

During the investigation into Chew's death, investigators were able to obtain phone records from Davison, Antoine Spann and Smith.

Tripp told jurors he believed the phone records from Davison were incomplete.

This answer was immediately stricken from the record.

Tripp explained no activity was recorded on Sept. 10, 2017, which led him to believe the records were incomplete.

"It is possible he just didn't make any calls?" asked Rigg.

According to Tripp, T-Mobile, Davison's cellphone company, said the records were complete. Rigg argued Tripp saying the phone records were incomplete would be a speculative argument as Tripp would not have any way of knowing whether the phone records were actually incorrect other than what he was told by T-Mobile.

Tripp said it was possible no calls were made, but he said he had reason to believe the records were incorrect.

The basis for arguing Davison's phone records were not correct is because Antoine Spann's phone records did not record a phone call between him and Smith. However, the records from Smith's phone showed the call taking place.

Tripp said the only phone records obtained were for Antoine Spann, Davison and Smith, but not Parker. Tripp argued the call could have taken place but not shown up on records.

The Davison trial will continue at 9 a.m. today at the Des Moues County Courthouse.