DES MOINES — When they cast ballots in October, workers at the Greater Regional Medical Center, Creston's public hospital, stuck by their union.

One hundred and sixteen employees voted to recertify with Service Employees International Union Local 199. Only 13 voted against the measure. But, because of new requirements that the Iowa Legislature approved in 2017, the union lost.

Public-sector unions used to need a majority of those casting votes to win support. Now they must win support among a majority of eligible employees. At Greater Regional Medical Center, the union needed 134 votes. Despite receiving the support of 90% of the employees who participated in the election, the union was 18 votes short.

"It's not a fair playing field," said Cathy Glasson, president of SEIU Local 199. "And it was intended to be that way."

The proportion of Iowa workers who belonged to unions in 2019 dropped for the fourth time in five years, according to data released last week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. About 6.3% of wage and salary workers in the state now belong to unions, the 15th-lowest proportion in the country.

Union strength has faded across the U.S. for decades,but Iowa's organized labor presence has dwindled even more. The proportion of the state's workers who belong to unions fell by 1.4 percentage points from 2018 to 2019. In the United States overall, that proportion dropped by 0.2 percentage points.

Iowa's drop appears to signal the impact of the 2017 changes,which cut most collective bargaining rights for public-sector unions.

Before the law was revised, government workers had become a stronghold for unions. While private-sector unions, which peaked in the 1950s, claimed just 6.2% of workers as members nationwide by 2019, public-sector unions grew. One-third of government employees were in unions in 2019.

In Iowa, 29% of the state's public-sector workers were organized in 2016, according to unionstats.com. Only 5% of the state's private-sector workers were in unions.

Republicans pushing the 2017 changes contended that public-sector unions were standing in the way of innovations and efficiencies that would save taxpayers money. In particular, they argued that health care costs for unionized state employees were out of control.

“I am very optimistic about the chances that we have for finally making changes that are in the best interests of the taxpayers of Iowa and the cities and counties and school districts and the state of Iowa,” then-Gov. Terry Branstad said when the bill was introduced.

Under the new law, employers are required to negotiate with public-sector unions only over the base pay rate for each position, stripping away mandatory negotiations for benefits and seniority.

The law banned employers and unions from negotiating over insurance coverage, leaves of absence for political activities, supplemental pay, procedures for staff reductions and rules about subcontracting for public services.

The law also requires public-sector unions to hold recertification elections every time a collective bargaining agreement is set to expire. Previously, unions held elections only when employees petitioned for a new vote.

Arbitrators' power is now limited, too. If an employer and a union disagree about annual raises for base pay, an arbitrator must cap raises at 3% a year or at a rate in line with the Consumer Price Index — whichever is lower.

Iowa Federation of Labor Secretary-Treasurer Charlie Wishman blamed the changes for the drop in union membership.

"The 2017 collective bargaining law is, unfortunately, having its intended effect," he said. "It was a union-busting law, and that is what's happening."

Impact on Iowa's public-sector unions

Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem said it's too early to draw conclusions about the effects of the 2017 law. The Bureau of Labor Statistics does not publish detailed findings for each state.

The agency estimates union membership from its Current Population Survey, which draws on information from 60,000 households across the country. For nationwide information, Orazem said, the findings are reliable.

But breaking down the data specifically to Iowa provides an imperfect picture. The survey draws on about 2,000 households in the state — a sample size that is too small to guarantee accuracy when making comparisons from one year to the next. Still, Orazem said, the data gives a reliable picture of how Iowa's workforce has changed when viewed over several years.

Using the findings from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, economists Barry Hirsch and David Macpherson have published more detailed information for each state at unionstats.com.

Their information suggests that under the 2017 law, Iowa's public-sector unions are in decline.

From 2001 to 2016, about 30% of public sector employees consistently reported that they were in unions. But in 2017, that proportion dropped to 25%. In 2018, it dropped to 21%. (Hirsch and Macpherson have not yet published findings from the 2019 data.)

Some union leaders say they are surprised by the drop because workers have remained steadfast in their support of unions. Losses like the one at Greater Regional Medical Center are actually rare — an analysis of state Public Employment Relations Board figures shows that since the 2017 law passed, 94% of 1,262 public sector bargaining units have voted to recertify.

And the heads of some public-sector unions told the Des Moines Register they haven't felt an impact from the 2017 law. John Kealey, president of the Davenport Education Association, a teachers' union that voted to recertify in October, said participation at local meetings has been as active as it was before 2017.

The proportion of new teachers who join the union also seems about the same, he said, though he did not provide specific membership figures. He can't explain the data suggesting the statewide drop.

"To sit there and say, 'This is the best of times,' would not be realistic," he said. "But to say, 'It's such a drop in numbers that our house of cards is going to fall,' I can't agree with that."

Josh Sullivan, president of the Municipal Employees Association in Des Moines, said membership has increased in his union. It voted to recertify in October before negotiating a new contract with the city this year.

Sullivan said he believes the election forced the union's leaders to rally members, and that employees seem to be more active now than in past years.

"We got out of our shell a little bit," he said.

Still, Wishman and Glasson said they believe the 2017 changes have had a corrosive effect, even among unions that remain active. With fewer guaranteed bargaining rights, they said, workers have lost motivation.

"The law that they passed wanted workers and unions to give up," said Glasson, whose union has appealed the October vote on the grounds that some employees may not have received proper notice about the election. "That's exactly what they intended the law to do. And in some ways, it's been effective."

Orazem said the long-term fate of Iowa's public-sector unions could mirror that of their counterparts in Wisconsin, where Republicans led by then-Gov. Scott Walker passed a similar law in 2011.

The year before, according to unionstats.com, about 175,000 Wisconsin public sector workers were in unions, representing about 46% of the sector. By 2018, that figure was down to 67,000 workers, representing about 19%.

Including private-sector unions, the proportion of Wisconsin workers in organized labor over that period dropped to 8% from 14%.

"It's hard to believe Gov. Walker didn't make a difference," Orazem said.

Employment mix affects union participation

The Iowa Legislature's revisions in 2017 aren't the only reason for the apparent decline. Including the private sector, organized labor began to dip in Iowa before the law changed.

About 11% of the workforce reported union membership in Iowa from 2001 to 2014. By 2016, there had been a drop of about two percentage points.

University of Iowa history professor Colin Gordon points to other national trends that he said have affected the state. He said executives have created strategies to "union-proof" their businesses, hiring contractors through staffing agencies instead of permanent employees and bringing in advisers to sway workers against organizing. (In an article last month, the Economic Policy Institute estimated that U.S. companies spend $340 million a year on "union avoidance" consultants.)

Gordon also said enforcement agencies do not do enough to discourage executives who defy labor laws. The EPI estimates that 41% of companies have been charged with violating federal labor statutes during U.S. union election campaigns, including about 20% of companies that were charged with illegally firing employees for union activity. (The EPI did not track how many of these companies were found guilty of the charges.)

The workforce itself has changed. In the wake of the Great Recession, according to a paper published last week by Iowa State University economist Dave Swenson, no sector in Iowa suffered more than durable goods manufacturing. The sector shed about 12,800 jobs in Iowa from 2007 to 2018.

The manufacturing jobs that remain are less likely to be organized. In 2014, about 16% of those workers in Iowa reported they were in a union — about six percentage points higher than the country as a whole. By 2018, participation was down to about 10%, on par with the national average.

The Iowa employers with the largest growth are in white-collar sectors that traditionally are not unionized. Since the Great Recession, no sector has added more jobs in Iowa than real estate. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only about 4% of workers in that field nationwide are in unions.

The sector with the next largest growth in Iowa is finance and insurance. About 1% of those workers reported union membership.

University of Iowa Labor Center Director Jennifer Sherer said the change in Iowa's employment mix will pose a challenge to the state's union organizers.

"We will continue to see these little drops," she said.

Tyler Jett covers jobs and the economy for the Register. Contact him at tjett@registermedia.com.