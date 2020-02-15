Not every road in life is straight and narrow, and Ryan Jensen’s 11 tattoos are a constant reminder of the journey he’s taken from being a user to sobriety.

The song titled “All Those Yesterdays,” by Pearl Jam, spreads across Jensen’s upper back while two eyes sit below the words. A man bound by rope rests in the center with “release” on the left side and “me” on the right, with demons trying to grab the man, who is Jensen.

Each of these tattoos was added after another year of sobriety passed, but a constant battle of staying sober is depicted through the permanent artwork on Jensen’s back.

“Getting sober was the hardest thing,” he said. “I had to find new friends and stop hanging out where I did. In order to beat meth, I had to change my entire social life.”

For Jensen, an Emmetsburg native and former University of Wisconsin-Stout baseball player, the road has been anything but straight. After graduating from the university in 2003, the now counselor and addiction specialist returned to his hometown, about 2 1/2 hours northwest of Des Moines. At the time, a newer, highly addictive drug was floating around the county of just over 10,000 people — crystal methamphetamine.

While out with his drinking buddies one night, they offered Jensen a hit, and he “was immediately hooked,” he said.

“It was nothing like anything I’d done before,” Jensen said. “I felt like Super Man, I had all this energy ... and I was up for days.”

Meth on the rise

Since 2017, methamphetamine usage has been on the rise in Story County and across all of Iowa. Over 500 pounds of the highly addictive drug were seized by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in 2019 alone, Mary Greeley Medical Center (MGMC) in Ames is seeing patients in the emergency room daily with drug-induced psychosis caused by meth, and the number of local criminal cases involving the drug are increasing, authorities said.

William Glienke, a social worker in the emergency department at MGMC, has witnessed the effects of the drug on a nearly daily basis, and says the number of users and addicts are the highest it’s ever been.

Glienke has been a counselor and addiction prevention specialist for over 25 years. When he joined the staff of MGMC around 2 1/2 years ago, he noticed an alarming rate of patients coming in after using meth and decided to analyze the numbers.

What he found was from January 2015 to August 2017, the hospital was seeing anywhere from zero to five patients a month who tested positive for meth. However, beginning in September 2017, that number began skyrocketing to as high as 26 patients per month, Glienke said

Not enough resources to handle need for increased treatment

Since the peak in December 2017, the numbers of patients being treated at the Ames hospital have fallen but still remain steady at around 17 patients per month, Glienke said.

Mirroring the number of users, which is considered by law enforcement to be at an all-time high, is the number of addicts seeking treatment.

According to Michele Tilotta, executive officer of public health at the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), 28.6 percent of patients admitting themselves into treatment in 2018 identified meth as their substance of choice. This is the second-highest substance reported, behind alcohol.

The IDPH has seen an increase of 50 percent of admissions into treatment facilities for methamphetamine from 2014 to 2018 in Iowa. With the increase of admissions per 100,000 people jumping from 223 to 334, it’s created a major problem, officials said.

“There are not enough resources, meaning not enough beds,” said Patrick Coughlin, executive director of Bridges of Iowa treatment facility in Des Moines. “But what that really means is the state is unwilling to commit sufficient funds to meet the treatment needs in our communities. Only 10 percent of people who want and need treatment are able to access it.”

He said the state is not entirely to blame, and insurance companies play a crucial role in determining patients’ lengths of stay, but because of the lack of beds or patients being uninsured, he is forced to send them back into their using environment.

“While I’m trying to get someone into treatment, I’m told it’s a three to four week wait … that’s not doing my patient any good, so I have to discharge them and tell them to do the best they can,” Glienke said. “It’s not working.”

In response to the lacking number of facilities and an effort to help users wanting treatment, the state health department launched yourlifeiowa.org, which offers resources for people struggling with drug addictions, gambling addictions, suicide and mental health.

The site allows a user to speak with a specialist over the phone, through text or online chat, and even can connect you to a former addict, Tilotta said.

“We are providing services and trying to keep (the user) engaged,” Tilotta said.

Professionals like Glienke say the site is a wonderful step in the right direction, but users need to get away from their environment for at least 30 days if they are to begin healing.

Jensen on the other hand believes that if a resource like yourlifeiowa.org was available when he was using it would have helped immensely.

Today’s meth no longer home grown

Meth began its scourge in Iowa during the 1990’s. Back then it was made in “homemade labs,” law enforcement officials said. Due to the effects of the drug, and the public safety hazard of making it, law enforcement agencies and lawmakers began focusing on trying to contain home brew operations.

In 2005, more than 35 states, including Iowa, passed legislation restricting the sale of pseudoephedrine, a key chemical in the making of meth which is commonly found in decongestants. The number of home labs seized in Iowa from 2012 to 2018 decreased by 93 percent, according to data compiled by the IDPH.

Although the number of homemade labs has nearly vanished, Mexican cartels have taken their place and supply a purer and cheaper product, which has once again turned meth into “the drug of choice,” Chief Deputy of the Story County Sheriff’s Office Nicholas Lennie said.

The difference between the homemade meth and manufactured meth is the purity, which gives the drug stronger, more addictive properties, said Darin Thimmesch, assistant special agent in charge of the Omaha DEA field division.

“When we first started seeing the meth epidemics in all the labs in the late 90’s, the purity levels were less than 20 to 30 percent. Now they’re well up in the upper 90s, as 95 percent and up,” Thimmesch said.

With the addictive properties higher and the price cheaper, it allows anyone to obtain the drug for just a few dollars.

In terms of mass distribution, the sellers used to distribute by the ounce, but due to the decline in price, officials are seeing it being sold by the pound or more, Thimmesch said.

“Drug prices used to be $1,500 to $2,000 for an ounce, but now it’s only $3,000 to $4,500 (or about $187 to $281 per ounce) for a pound,” Thimmesch said.

Central Iowa is considered a main hub for the cartels due to its proximity to the interstate highway systems with Interstate 35 and Interstate 80 intersecting at Des Moines, and their ability to connect to other parts of the country, Thimmesch said.

The DEA has seized over 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine since 2016, and 51 percent of that has been found by the DEA’s Des Moines branch, Thimmesch said.

Law enforcement focus on meth increases

The Central Iowa Drug Task Force is comprised of officers and attorneys from Story, Boone, Greene and Webster Counties.

In recent years, the number of methamphetamine-related cases has gone up. From June to December 2016, task force investigators responded to 24 meth-related cases, Lennie said. That number increased to 66 the following year, and in 2018, task force agents responded to 78 methamphetamine-related cases.

Although the drug task force responds to certain calls, the total number of cases in Story County is difficult to determine because of the way the Sheriff’s office files its drug related charges, Lennie said.

In Ames, however, police arrested 76 people on meth-related charges in 2017. That number grew to 105 in 2018, before dropping to 75 last year, said Ames police Cmdr. Jason Tuttle.

“We’re definitely seeing an increase (in meth related cases),” former Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds said. “We’ve always had a lot (of meth cases), but they are increasing in the amount and severity.”

The Tribune spoke to Reynolds in December before she left for a position with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office in Des Moines.

Lack of action

Few bills have been introduced in the Iowa Legislature in recent years addressing the issue of drug treatment, and those that have were broadly focused on all drugs, with some targeting opioid addiction. So far, none have gained traction for approval.

Senate File 2117 was introduced and referred to the Human Resources Subcomittee on Feb. 6, and is a response to an IDPH study which found reimbursement for outpatient and in-patient care was not adequate and access to providers was insufficient. The bill, if enacted, would increase Medicaid reimbursement rates beginning this July.

State Sen. Amanda Ragan, D-Mason City, proposed the same bill in 2019, but it never was brought up in subcommittee.

A scheduled meeting for the current bill has not been set and there are no similar bills currently being introduced, said Kris Bell, a senior research analyst for the Iowa Senate Democrats.

Two bills were introduced in 2019 addressing substance-related disorders. Both were referred to the Human Resource Subcomittee where the bills were never brought up.

That failure to act at the state level is indicative of the lack of attention the issue is getting from lawmakers, Glienke said.

“I think we just kind of turn a blind eye and we’ll keep doing business as we’ve always done,” he said. “Everybody recognizes the problem and sees it, but I don’t see that there is a lot of action being taken to really change things.”

The light at the end of the tunnel

After years of being hooked on crystal meth, nicotine and alcohol, and smoking marijuana, Jensen has been clean since Oct. 25, 2011.

Only 10 to 20 percent of meth addicts are able to become clean and stay clean. Jensen is among those who have seen success.

There were bumps in the road along the way, but Jensen discovered his passion: helping others. On May 1, 2019, Jensen opened All Those Yesterdays-Integrated Mental Health and Substance Abuse Clinic in Spencer. Before that, he worked at Compass Pointe Behavioral Health for about eight years.

“What I found that really helped drive me and continued my road to recovery was through continuing my education in the counseling path and just helping people,” Jensen said. “The more education I received, the better I feel I can help other people that are in circumstances like I was.”

Through his past experiences, he said he’s able to connect better with his patients, and that helps build their trust.

“When I’m speaking to some of my patients, they tell me how glad they are that (I) know what they’re talking about,” Jensen said. “I defend other counselors to the highest degree, but especially with meth users, with the paranoia and how seriously it affects you, I’m able to understand them because I’ve been there.”

As each anniversary of his sobriety arrives, Jensen travels to Impulse Tattoo in Hudson, Wis., or Art Living Art Tattoo Studio in Sioux City, to celebrate and to add another reminder of his life’s battle with addiction.

“It’s a life-long addiction, like although I’m not actively using, there’s a bear inside me hibernating,” Jensen said. “If I go back, it’ll be worse, but what keeps me going is how good it feels to help somebody else, it’s why I’ll never go back.”

