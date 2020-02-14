Ben Hofer, Angela Calkins and Trinity Stover of Collins-Maxwell High School were finalists in the Iowa State Bar Association’s “Know Your Constitution ” Project.

One hundred finalists were selected from the more than 1,000 students across the state who entered. These finalists were honored at a luncheon held at the West Des Moines Marriott on Jan. 10. This year’s keynote speaker was the Honorable Christopher McDonald, Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court.

The “Know Your Constitution” Project is designed to enrich students’ understanding and appreciation of the Constitution. The students completed a quiz and essay over questions about the Constitution. The students attended the luncheon with their government teacher, Wes Stover.