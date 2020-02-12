A 4-month-old was found unresponsive at the center in December 2018 and later died at University of Iowa Children's Hospital in Iowa City.

FORT MADISON — A troubled Southeast Iowa day care where an infant died in 2018 is being taken over by by the Fort Madison YMCA, which will purchase and operate the facility, the YMCA's executive director confirmed Tuesday.

The takeover of the Raisin’ Em Up Early day care in Donnellson is expected to take place March 27 and is part of the organization’s longtime goal of addressing a lack of quality child care in the area, Director Ryan Wilson said Tuesday.

The day care — which looks after as many as 65 children at a time — came under scrutiny after an infant was found unresponsive there and later died. The Iowa Department of Human Services has since issued 22 citations against the 21-year-old business, which has remained open while owner Sarah Tweedy appeals the DHS’ efforts to revoke her child care license.

Tweedy will not be involved in the business after the Y's takeover, but other employees will have an opportunity to reapply for their jobs, both she and Wilson said.

“I’m super-duper happy our programs will continue,” Tweedy told the Des Moines Register. “It would have been a big loss to the community had the YMCA not stepped in.”

The DHS had warned the center it was caring for too many children before the December 2018 death of Jack Rowland. The 4-month-old was found unresponsive at the center and was taken to a hospital, where he died from a brain injury caused by oxygen deprivation, an autopsy found.

A DHS report said the baby had been left lying on his stomach on the floor for at least 30 minutes, a dangerous position for infants that far exceeded the maximum “tummy time” recommended. The report said he had been screaming or crying prior to his death and he should have been removed from the floor.

Laura McDowell, a former site supervisor at the day care, faces a felony count of child endangerment causing death. Her trial is scheduled to begin April 7.

The citations the DHS has issued since the child's death include allegations of improper “safe sleep” practices, a staff member falling asleep while supervising kids and children inadvertently being given multiple doses of medications.

Tweedy has long said the DHS reports were inaccurate or exaggerated. She has the backing of at least some people in the community of around 1,000 people, according to a local television news report last year in which multiple parents voiced support for the center.

At least eight children have died in Iowa day cares since 2018, and at least half of those involved providers who the state had warned were caring for too many children, but who continued to do so, a Register investigation found. That includes the Donnellson facility, which was found to be out of compliance with the requirement of one staffer for every four infants, according to the findings of two unannounced DHS visits in 2017.

Critics contend child deaths and injuries highlight deficiencies in Iowa law that allow an unknown number of facilities to operate without state regulation, escaping inspection and public scrutiny; child care costs that frequently exceed the price of tuition at Iowa’s state universities; and so-called “child care deserts,” covering about a quarter of the state, where there are no licensed, state-regulated facilities.

In January, Gov. Kim Reynolds and lawmakers highlighted proposed solutions, including expansion of child care benefits to help more families pay for licensed care.

Tweedy said Tuesday she has no plans to offer child care in the future but might work in some sort of child-care advocacy role.

DHS spokesman Matt Highland said he was unable to immediately respond to questions about the YMCA's acquisition of the day care. It remained unclear how the state would proceed with the citations against the facility, but Wilson said he believed they would have no effect on the YMCA once it becomes the owner.

The YMCA already offers after-school and child camp programs at its Fort Madison location, which is roughly 10 miles from Donnellson.

Wilson said he anticipated the day care will remain open through the transition process. He and Tweedy declined to say how much the YMCA will pay for the business.

Jason Clayworth is an investigative reporter at the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at jclayworth@dmreg.com.