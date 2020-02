Artist competed during the Battle of the Brushes Saturday at the Art Center of Burlington. Five artist using black and white paint plus one color of their choice were tasked with creating a painting with a cityscape theme. Artist participating in the event were David Garrison, Magon Van Zee, James Walker Henry, Brooke Lerma and Mundt. The completed artwork was raffled off to raise funds for the Art Center's programming. The winning painting was by Garrison.