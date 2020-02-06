Orren William "Bill" Clark, 87, of Burlington, died at 9:45 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home.

Born July 1, 1932, in Ottumwa, he was the son of William and Maggie Pearl Young Clark. On February 21, 1953, he married Charlene Frances Mynatt in Lawton, Oklahoma.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Italy during the Korean War from November 21, 1952 until October 21, 1954.

Bill worked at IAAP for 29 1/2 years.

He enjoyed model airplanes, boating and fishing.

Survivors include his wife; one son, William "Bill" (Alice Keever) Clark of Burlington; one daughter, Vicki (Robert) Dunlap of Mahomet, IL; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three sisters, Ethel Wills, Juanita Chapman and Barbara Hester all of Burlington; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Renee Sandy and one grandson, Garrett Sandy.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Monday, March 2, 2020 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home.

The memorial service for Mr. Clark will be 11:00 AM Monday, March 2, 2020, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home with Pastor Lisa Unger officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard. A time of food and fellowship will be held in the community room at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home following the service. Inurnment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials have been established for Carman United Methodist Church and Great River Hospice.

Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Orren's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.