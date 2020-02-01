DECORAH — Luther College’s fall 2019 Dean’s List includes 682 students; 155 first-years, 140 sophomores, 152 juniors and 234 seniors. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).

Local students include:

Tom Altier, Luther College junior of Granger

Elaina Bayse, Luther College junior of Dallas Center

Emma Forbes, Luther College first-year of Granger

Emily Frett, Luther College sophomore of Grimes

Gabriel Haupts, Luther College senior of Van Meter

Courtney McDermott, Luther College first-year of Waukee