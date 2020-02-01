Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Feb 1, 2020 at 12:01 AM Feb 1, 2020 at 10:07 AM


PELLA — More than 350 students were named to the Central College dean’s list for Fall 2019.


The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.


Local students named to the dean’s list include:


Emilee Anderson of Waukee


Sydney Canney of Adel


Sally Evoy of Adel


Gage Fuller of Adel


Lucas Heitz of Adel


Brittney Latcham of Waukee


Ashley Millard of Rippey


Kennedy Morris of Earlham


Anna Overla of Dallas Center


Sydney Rants of Grimes


Nathan Sanders of Waukee


Lillian Smithson of Redfield