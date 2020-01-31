Below are the caucus locations and the precincts meeting at each location. Caucusing begins at 7:00 PM

DMACC Gymnasium

1225 Hancock Dr., Boone, IA

(Use Door Number 8 located on the northside of the gym)

Boone Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4 (including Des Moines Township), and 5

Rural Precinct 6 which includes Dodge, Harrison, and Jackson TownshipsMadrid Jr.-Sr. High School

212 W. 1st Street, Madrid, IA

(Enter at the West Entrance)

Madrid Precincts 1, 2, and 3

Rural Precinct 1 which includes Colfax and Garden Townships, and Sheldahl

Rural Precinct 2 which includes Cass, Douglas and Worth Townships, and Luther Ogden Middle and High School

732 W. Division Street, Ogden, IA

(Enter at the doors marked Academic Entrance-main front doors)

City of Ogden

Rural Precinct 3 which includes Berkley, Peoples and Union Townships

Rural Precinct 4 which includes Amaqua, Beaver, Marcy and Yell Townships

Rural Precinct 5 which includes Grant and Pilot Mound Townships, Boxholm, Fraser, and Pilot Mound

Please arrive early to allow enough time for check-in. Caucus starts promptly at 7pm.

More information can by found by visiting http://www.boonecountygop.org/