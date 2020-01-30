Thursday, January 30

Salvation Army Bible Study & Discipleship

Thursday, January 30⋅6:00 – 7:00pm

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Storytime for All Ages

Thursday, January 30, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Children’s Department, Ericson Public Library, 702 Greene St, Boone, IA 50036

All ages are welcome to come and enjoy stories, songs, finger plays and a craft will feature pets.

Friday, January 31

The Winter Reading Challenge for children and teens concludes today and it will be the last day for participants to bring in their sheet to be signed in order to earn free treats from Dairy Queen. A free movie will be awarded to all participants on Monday, February 3 at 6 p.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department. Popcorn and refreshments will be served during the showing of a new movie featuring Everest, a favorite Yeti.

Date Night Couples Event

Friday, January 31, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Boone County Fairgrounds Community Building, 1601 Industrial Park Rd, Boone, IA 50036

The First Evangelical Free Church Boone will host a Date Night Couples Event on Friday, January 31st, from 6:00-8:30pm at the Boone County Fairgrounds. Childcare will be provided if needed. They will have a romantic atmosphere, incredible food, and LOTS great discussion about Marriage.

Chicken & Noodles

VFW Post 817 Auxiliary, 815 Keeler St, Boone, Iowa 50036

Join us for the annual Chicken and Noodles dinner complete with mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, and dessert bar for $8. Public Welcome.

Saturday, February 1

Intentional Parenting Event

Saturday, February 1, 9a.m. to 1p.m.

Boone County Fairgrounds Community Building, 1601 Industrial Park Rd, Boone, IA 50036

Join the First Evangelical Free Church Boone on Saturday, February 1st, from 9:00am-1:00pm for great teaching on Intentional Parenting. This event includes lunch and childcare is also provided if needed. They want to encourage single parents especially to attend.

Quilts and Crafts

Saturday, February 1⋅9:00am – 12:45pm

Ericson Public Library, 702 Greene St, Boone

The first Saturday of every month, join other quilters and crafters in an all-day work session. Work on ongoing projects, share your ideas, and lament all of your unfinished projects with others! Meets in the 2nd floor Meeting Room.

Silent Auction

Saturday, February 1 at 1 a.m. through Sunday, February 2 at 1a.m.

Facebook Pages, Boone News & Events - IA, Boone Iowa Community Page, Boone Homeless Fund.

All proceeds raised will be used to help the homeless in our community obtain safe and affordable housing if they qualify.

Sunday, February 2

Intro to MELT Series is Back!

Sunday, February 2 a 6:30 p.m.

Beyond Yoga with Nikole, 703 Greene St, Rear Garden Level, Boone, Iowa 50036

This three-part intro series will introduce the MELT hand and foot treatments and allow you to experience how easy it is to create change in your body regarding misalignment, chronic pain, and the negative effects associated with aging. Different from going to a therapist for bodywork, MELT empowers you with simple, self-care tools for long-term wellness. You will explore how to reacquire whole-body balance by directly affecting the cellular hydration of the connective tissue matrix using Hands-Off Bodywork.

Monday, February 3

Testing of Outdoor Warning System (sirens)

Monday, February 3⋅1:00 – 1:15pm

City of Boone

1:00 Weather permitting, the City of Boone will test the Outdoor Warning System (sirens)

Salvation Army Women’s Ministries

Monday, February 3⋅4:00 – 5:00pm

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Winter Reading Challenge Movie Party

Monday, February 3, 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Ericson Public Library Chlidren’s Department, 702 Greene St, Boone, IA

We are rewarding kids who participated in the Winter Reading Challenge with a FREE movie about Everest, your favorite Yeti! Popcorn and treats will be provided.

Tuesday, February 4

Free Blood Pressure Checks

Tuesday, February 4⋅8:00am – 12:00pm

Boone County Hospital, 1015 Union St, Boone

The Free Blood Pressure Checks that have been offered in the past on Fridays in the Specialty Clinic at Boone County Hospital have been switched to Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Stop by on Tuesday mornings to have your blood pressure checked.

Veterans Commission Meeting

Tuesday, February 4⋅9:00 – 10:00am

Knit Night

Tuesday, February 4, 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Ericson Public Library Fireplace Room, 702 Greene St, Boone, IA

Knit Night welcomes knitters/crocheters of all skill levels! Never knitted or crocheted before? No worries, the library will set you up with yarn and needles/crochet hooks! Meets every Tuesday evening.

Author Talk with Sara Jordan-Heintz

Tuesday, February 4, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ericson Public Library Meeting Room, 702 Greene St, Boone, IA

Ames author shares her book, Going Hollywood: Midwesterners in Movieland, chronicling twelve Hollywood legends from America’s heartland. She will have copies to autograph and sell.

Family Fun with Lauren Britton

Tuesday, February 4, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ericson Public Library Children’s Department, 702 Greene St, Boone, IA

All ages are welcome for this family evening program of stories, songs, and a craft with our special guest from Farm Bureau talking about farm animals!

Boone County Caregivers Support Group

The Boone County Caregivers Support Group meets the first Tuesday of every month, 6 p.m., in the Westhaven Chapel. Register if you would like a RSVP respite volunteer to watch over your loved one by calling the RSVP Adult Caregiver Respite Program at 433-7836.

Wednesday, February 5

Board of Supervisors Meeting

Wednesday, February 5⋅8:30am – 4:30pm

Pain Management Support Group

Wednesday, February 5⋅9:30 – 11:00am

Boone County Hospital, 3rd Floor Pain Clinic Waiting Room

This group is for individuals with chronic pain.

For questions, call 515-212-1594.

Salvation Army Youth Supper Club

Wednesday, February 5⋅5:00 – 5:30pm

Weekly on Wednesday

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Salvation Army Youth Character Building

Wednesday, February 5⋅5:30 – 6:00pm

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Salvation Army Bible Study & Discipleship

Thursday, February 6⋅6:00 – 7:00pm

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Thursday, February 6

Ericson Public Library welcomes children of all ages to Storytime on Thursday, February 6 at 10 a.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department with Mr. Z. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft will feature football.

Harry Potter Book Night, a special after hours event, will be occurring at Ericson Public Library on Thursday, February 6 from *6 - 8 p.m. All ages are invited to celebrate J. K. Rowling’s wonderful novels and to take part in a Triwizard Tournament with enchanting games and magical experiments. A live book reading and photo ops will also be available. Participants are urged to come representing their favorite house as costumes are encouraged. *NOTE: The library will only be open for this event and no computers or checkouts will be available.