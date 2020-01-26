The Perry High School Academic Decathlon Team participated in the regional competition on Monday, Jan. 20 at Johnston High School and Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Des Moines Area Community College campus in Ankeny.

On Monday evening, the students were interviewed by judges and presented both prepared and impromptu speeches. On Tuesday, the participants tested in the areas of math, science, social studies, music, art, literature and economics. The day was concluded with a Quiz Bowl.

In the Small School category, the Perry team placed 4th overall, and took 1st place for small schools in the Quiz Bowl competition.

Team members also earned numerous individual honors. Alexandra Tasler and Bree Martin led the team by earning first place (Alex) and 3rd place (Bree) finishes overall at the Scholastic level.

The Perry team members include Kaylynn Bousman, Jocelyn Hopkins, Daniela Santacruz, Jefry Gonzalez, Alexandra Tasler, Jenna Lawson, Lucas Davis and Bree Martin. The team is coached by Teresa Kresse and Lisa Schumacher.

The following individual awards were earned by Perry Academic Decathlon team members in the Small School Division for the indicated level of competition:

Honors Level (GPA of core courses:3.75-4.00+)

Kaylyn Bousman: 2nd place – Speech

Daniela Santacruz: 3rd place – Music

Lucas Davis: 3rd place – Speech

Scholastic Level (GPA: of core courses: 3.00-3.749)

Jefry Gonzalez: 3rd place – Literature

Alexandra Tasler: 3rd place – Science and Art

1st place- Literature, Music, Economics, Interview, and Overall

Jenna Lawson: 3rd place - Music

2nd place - Art

1st place - Literature and Social Studies

Bree Martin: 3rd place - Literature, Economics, Speech and Overall

2nd place - Music, Science and Art