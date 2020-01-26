Iowa industries recovered from the Great Recession at a rate less than half that of the national average, according to a new Iowa State University paper.

From 2007 to 2018, the state added about 92,000 jobs. But economist Dave Swenson said Iowa would have added many more jobs if industries here grew at the same rate that they did in the rest of the country. Iowa also would have added more jobs if its mix of businesses were closer to the national average.

"We're simply losing ground," he said. "Our competitiveness is waning."

Swenson's paper measures how Iowa's recovery from the Great Recession compares to other states. He said Iowa's industrial mix has been a "drag" on expansion, as the state relies heavily on industries where job growth is either growing slowly or shrinking, such as agriculture and manufacturing.

If Iowa's mix of jobs were similar to the national average, he said, the state would have added another 30,000 jobs from 2007 to 2018.

But even the industries that are here are growing more slowly than they do elsewhere. If every economic sector in Iowa grew at the same pace as the national average during the recovery from the Great Recession, Swenson said, Iowa would have added another 112,000 jobs.

Overall, between those two factors, the state would have increased by 235,000 jobs from 2007 to 2018 — more than twice the number of jobs Iowa actually added.

The findings lead to a basic question: Why? Swenson does not have a good answer.

It's possible Iowa — where the 2.6 percent unemployment rate is almost a full percentage point below the national figure — simply doesn't have enough workers to fill additional jobs. But Swenson told the Des Moines Register this argument creates a chicken-and-egg problem.

"People go to where they expect to find good work," he said. "And employers go to where they expect to find good people. That intersection is where growth occurs. We've got a lot of competition for people and for jobs. The ability for this state to grow is constrained by really strong performances in Sioux Falls and Minneapolis and Kansas City."

He failed to find any particular reason why Iowa can't compete with those neighboring areas.

"It is not because we did something wrong," he said. "It's not because we don't have an educated workforce. It's not because we don't have business-friendly policies. We're probably bending over backwards for businesses — maybe too much so. Those things aren't constraining growth. It's really up in the air."

Even in sectors with positive growth, he said, the state isn't keeping up. Jobs in the finance and insurance sector increased 15 percent in Iowa from 2007 to 2018, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the U.S. overall, they increased 18 percent.

In the professional, scientific and technical services sector — a wide-ranging field that includes accountants and lawyers and engineers — Iowa saw 16 percent job growth. The sector grew 19 percent across the country.

The health care and social assistance sector grew 9 percent in Iowa. It grew 26 percent in the U.S. overall.

Swenson also wrote that Iowa had a worse job growth rate from 2010 to 2018 than every neighboring state.(Those states, in turn, all had worse job growth rates than the national average.)

Iowa's job growth rate during that period was 7.1 percent, the sixth-lowest in the country. It was also less than half the national average: 16.1 percent.

But Matthew Kodis, a research analyst at the Iowa Economic Development Authority, said the data set is a bit misleading because other states had more ground than Iowa to make up after the Great Recession.

Swenson wrote that Iowa lost only about 2.2 percent of its jobs during the economic downturn from 2007 to 2009. That's less than half of the 5.5 percent job loss the U.S. experienced overall during the Great Recession.

"It's a different measuring stick in that regard," Kodis said. "We didn't fall down as far a hole as the country did."

Urban, rural divide

Iowa's bounce back was divided between urban and rural areas. From 2007 to 2018, Swenson wrote, metropolitan counties added 9 percent more jobs. During that same period, non-metropolitan counties lost 2 percent of their jobs.

Metropolitan counties are those that contain a city with a population of at least 50,000 residents.

The difference was most distinct in three particular sectors. In the health care sector, metropolitan counties added about 30,700 jobs. The non-metro counties dropped about 12,200 jobs.

In the professional, scientific and technical services sector, metropolitan counties added 13,000 jobs. Non-metro counties lost about 1,800 jobs.

In metropolitan areas, manufacturing fully recovered from 2007 to 2018, adding 117 jobs. Non-metropolitan counties lost about 5,600 manufacturing jobs.

Growth and decline

Five sectors grew by at least 10,000 jobs in Iowa from 2007 to 2018: real estate and rental and leasing; finance and insurance; health care and social assistance; transportation and warehousing; and professional, scientific and technical services.

Two sectors, meanwhile, dropped at least 9,000 jobs: durable goods manufacturing and information — which includes print and broadcast media.

Tyler Jett covers jobs and the economy for the Register. Contact him at tjett@registermedia.com.