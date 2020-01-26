Iowa normally takes a backseat to the rest of the country in terms of national attentions, but every four years, the other 49 states take a backseat to us when we take our first-in-nation status with our caucuses.

On Monday, Feb. 3, the nation's eyes will be on the Hawkeye State — we are the folks who choose which presidential candidates the remaining states get to vote for.

The caucuses baffle some folks, but they are, in fact, easy to understand, and it's quite entertaining to participate.

"The Iowa caucuses are one-of-a-kind," Veronica Lorson Fowler, communications director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, said. "Many people are surprised to find out they are not elections; they’re simply the mechanism through which individuals show their support for a candidate and tell their political party what issues matter to them."

So, what is a caucus and what does it mean "to caucus?"

A caucus is a meeting; here's the American Heritage definition:

caucus |ˈkôkəs| noun (plural caucuses) 1. (in some US states) a meeting at which local members of a political party register their preference among candidates running for office or select delegates to attend a convention: He stumbled through the Iowa caucuses.

The Iowa caucuses are neighborhood meetings of the major political parties. Iowa’s caucuses are the first in the nation, followed by the rest of the country’s caucuses and primaries.

Every two years, the parties hold these meetings to discuss their platform and upcoming events, but every four years, during the presidential election cycle, the caucuses also are used to determine party preferences as to their presidential nominee.

Nearly 1,700 precincts hold caucuses across the state. Besides endorsing candidates for president, voters have the opportunity to speak up for issues that matter to them. Attend a caucus, make your opinions known, and maybe even introduce a resolution.

In February 2019, the Iowa Democratic Party proposed the addition of "virtual caucuses" to allow participants unable to physically attend the precinct caucuses to join in an online virtual caucus or teleconference. In August 2019, virtual caucuses were ruled out because of hacking concerns, and a month later, the DNC conditionally approved a plan for "satellite caucus sites" that allow Iowa Democrats to participate if they are working or going to college outside of the state on Feb. 3.

The party also announced earlier this year that a "raw vote count" will be reported for the first time in caucus history.

This may be your last chance to participate in an Iowa presidential-nomination caucus, as the caucus system has come under fire. Other states hold primaries, where people simply cast a vote to conduct party business. Unlike casting a vote, which you can do in minutes, caucuses require people to be physically present for hours. That makes participation difficult for people who can't get or afford child care, people living with disabilities or mobility issues, people who lack transportation, and people who work evenings.

Facts to know when attending the caucuses:

• Caucuses start at 7 p.m. Once the caucus starts, latecomers will not be allowed entry.

• The Democratic and Republican caucuses are slightly different — yes, the Republicans are caucusing this year because two men are opposing Donald Trump for that party's nomination.

• You have to be a registered member of a party to participate in their caucus. Independents may not participate, but you can register at the door, if you wish.

• You must reside in the precinct where you are caucusing.

• You must be eligible to vote. You can register at your precinct caucus.

• You must be 18 years old by election day.

• Precinct caucuses may last anywhere from an hour to several hours, depending on the size of the caucus. You are allowed to leave at any point.

The Republican caucus

The Republicans have an easy job this year — they have to nominate Donald Trump or risk banishment to the Democratic side, which will welcome them.

To determine Republican presidential candidate preference, a straw poll is taken. Paper ballots are distributed and each person writes down who they think should be the nominee. The ballots are counted, and the results are called into a central location. Delegates to the county convention will be elected from those present at the caucus. Delegates are not apportioned based on candidate preference.

After delegates are elected, the precinct chairperson will conduct party business and open the floor to resolutions.

The Democratic caucus

Not surprisingly, the Democratic party caucuses are more complicated than those of the Republicans. Here are the key points:

• You will be asked to sign in. This is important, because a count of people in attendance is necessary to apportion delegates.

• Your neighbors will find you out: People will align in different parts of the room based on candidate preference. It is very public, and your neighbors are going to know who you support.

• If you’re still undecided on caucus night, that’s OK: just be prepared to be persuaded — energetically and sometimes loudly — by fervent supporters of certain candidates.

• After people align into their candidate preference groups, a count is taken. Each candidate must have a certain number of supporters to stay in the game. There’s an opportunity for realignment, where people will try to persuade their neighbors to support their candidate.

• A final count will be taken after the realignment, and this determines how the party apportions and elects delegates from the precinct to the county convention.

• After the delegates are elected, the chair will conduct party business, and open the floor to resolutions, but most people leave after the candidate selection process is ended. We suggest you stay and learn what your party is doing.

What happens after the Iowa caucuses?

Precinct caucuses are the first step in Iowa’s presidential nomination process. Caucuses are run by the major political parties and not by the state.

• Precinct caucuses: Happen at the neighborhood level, where individuals indicate a preference for president, elect delegates to represent their precinct at the county level, and discuss resolutions.

• County conventions: The delegates elected from the precincts go to the county conventions, vote on resolutions to be sent to the district level, and elect delegates to go to the district conventions and on to the state convention.

• District conventions: Resolutions are combined and sent up to the state party to become part of the platform.

• State convention: Delegates come together, finalize the party platform, and send delegates to the national conventions.

"The caucuses system, rightly, has been criticized for not being as inclusive as it should be," Fowler said, "so it’s especially important that people in marginalized communities, as much as they are able, participate and make their voices heard."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa provided much of this content and has additional easy-to-understand basic information on the Iowa caucuses. Visit www.aclu-ia.org for more.