COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus School Superintendent Gary Benda could be out of a job, if any nearby school district decides it want to share superintendents.

Board member Andy White raised the issue during the school board’s regular meeting on Monday and quickly explained the direction the board was taking.

“After going over the budget and speaking with board members, it would be the board’s intent to purchase superintendent services from another district in the 20-21 school year through a 28E agreement,” White said, adding his report would serve as Benda’s official notification of that decision.

“That’s our intent,” White said, explaining there was discussion among board members about the proposal, which was listed only as an informational item on the agenda.

Following the meeting, White said the issue was strictly financial.

“We deal with money every day and we’re saving money,” he said about the decision.

Benda also serves as the secondary principal for Columbus, and White said the board would expect to fill that position, unless it was also included in the sharing.

He asked district business manager Neil Mills to send a letter to neighboring districts asking if any are interested in proposal.

Meanwhile, Benda, who has been with the district for five years, said he understood the board’s decision and now will begin looking for a new position.

“It’s fiscally responsible,” he said, adding the issue had been discussed in the past.

However, those discussions normally involved Benda being shared. H said he is unaware if any neighboring districts might be interested in going the opposite direction.

Benda said if the board does change its mind, he would be willing to stay on as Columbus superintendent.

“This was my first stop as a superintendent,” he said.

School officials did not provide any schedule for the proposal.

In other action, the board approved an application to the School Budget Review Committee for $61,407 in modified supplemental aid for the district’s At-Risk/Dropout Protection program.

Benda said if the application is approved, it would boost the school’s spending authority.

The board also approved a partnership agreement between several area school districts, the Louisa County Agricultural Extension District and the Louisa County Fair Board.

Kathy Vance, county extension director, told the board the agreement will formalize activity and responsibility divisions between the school districts’ FFA chapters, the extension service and the fair board, which already have been practiced for several years.

The board also:

Accepted several resignations and approved several hires, although it rejected the hiring of Joel Keller as the district’s high school assistant football coach;Discussed with local parent Latisha Marin the benefit of a possible alternative discipline process that could possibly help reduce the use of detention/suspensions in the school. Marin suggested the current system did not work for all students and developing a form that would identify goals and expectations for a student who got into trouble might work better. The board agreed to consider a form that Marin said she would create;Learned around $3,100 had been raised for a school spirit window graphics project;Agreed to discuss the school’s contract with cleaning contractor ABM, after an incident involving ABM staff and a student.