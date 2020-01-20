After passing through Dallas County at the start of the year, presidential candidate Andrew Yang stopped by Sunday, Jan. 19 at American Legion Post #403 in Van Meter for a town hall.

Entering Sunday, Yang stood at No. 6 in the most recent Des Moines Register Iowa caucus poll.

Iowa Farms

“Iowan farmers and producers should not be dragged into a trade war that had nothing to do with them,” Yang said regarding the impact on trade deals with China.

After dozens up dozens of events throughout Iowa, Yang told the Dallas County News after the event that he's seen how President Donald Trump has affected the state's farmers.

“I've talked to many farmers here who have seen that family farms have gotten gobbled up and consolidated by much larger farms,” Yang relayed. “And the family farmers I've talked to had a real problem with succession where in many cases, the next generation may not be in a position to take over the farm.

“I also talked to farmers who were furious about Trump's trade war, who said that they had plans that they developed for months or a year that had to be thrown away. They had to fire people and divest because of the tariffs. And they were furious because to them, their plans being trashed had nothing to do with the actual dispute with China.”

He added that other farmers have discussed how difficult handing off the family business to future generations has become.

“Some of them are being forced to sell at lower values than what the farm is actually worth,” Yang said. “So these are the issues that are very specific to Iowa.”

School Safety & Funding

When asked by a 12-year old in the audience about conflicting talking points regarding school shooting and the ensuing gun control debate, Yang answered in a number of terms.

He said the country isn't just faced with a gun problem, but a mental health problem, a school problem, a family problem and an economic problem all tied into one.

“We have to do everything we can to try and attack every link in the chain for gun violence,” Yang said. “Certainly you have to look at guns. But the reality is, there are over 300 million firearms in this country. Almost one for every man, woman, and child.”

His suggestion, along with “common sense gun laws” that incorporates universal background checks, red flag laws, he'd implement a voluntary buyback program and a service to offer complimentary upgrades to a signature gun which Yang said would enable guns to only fire with a fingerprint scan.

As for work that can be done now, Yang said the government at any level should not mandate active shooter drill- that should be left up to individual communities.

Further related to school safety, Yang said he advocates for more resources to be spent on “individualized support” for students, particularly if they have special needs. With that in mind, Yang — a father of an autistic boy — advocated for the government to foot 100 percent of the bill for schools to provide special needs resources as opposed to the 40 percent proposal that Congress previously signed.

Pro-Life Stance

One audience member asked a question regarding abortion on behalf of his pro-life friend considering to throw support to Yang.

“We should be celebrating and championing life in fundamental ways in our country that we are not right now.” Yang said, expanding his stance that women should have the right of choice. He's Pro-Life with an asterisk next to it.

As with many of his stances, economic freedom and mobility was a piece of his larger answer regarding the right of choice.

“I do not believe that any American is excited about people deciding not to have children,” Yang said. “And one of those factors I'm going to suggest is that people don't really have the economic liberty or resources to actually raise a child successfully.”

He also expressed a desire to introduce a plan for six months of paid family leave, embarrassed that the U.S. is one of only two nations to lack provisions for paid leave.

“Saying that paid family leave is bad for business is so dumb,” Yang said. You know what's really bad for business? Moms leaving the workforce.”