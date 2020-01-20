U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, the author of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act, released the following statement after speaking at the Nebraska Walk for Life on Saturday, Jan. 18. The event is one of Nebraska’s largest pro-life gatherings. The Nebraska Walk for Life is sponsored by the Nebraska Right to Life.



“Pro-life Nebraskans prayerfully gathered today to remember the countless innocent lives lost to abortion. Our message is one of hope: we stand up for babies and moms, science and compassion. The pro-life movement is alive and growing in our state ?and that’s great news for Nebraska’s pro-life community.”