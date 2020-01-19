The Fort Madison Chamber of Commerce, Keokuk Area Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center announce the launch of DreamBuilder – an online business-training program for aspiring entrepreneurs.

DreamBuilder, developed by Freeport-McMoRan and the Thunderbird School of Global Management, equips participants with the practical skills needed to start or grow their own business. While the program was initially developed for female entrepreneurs, all aspiring entrepreneurs are encouraged to participate in the program.

Dreambuilder combines interactive online courses and access to helpful tools and resources, including an innovative Business Plan Generator, to guide participants in the creation of a business plan. The Lee County DreamBuilder Cohort will begin in February and meet weekly leading up to graduation in May. The cohort will be led by facilitator, Janine Clover who will guide participants through technical aspects of the program, arrange area entrepreneurs to speak to the class, and create a support system and network. Cohort participants can independently complete the program modules online as needed.

The program, which produces a complete business plan in a few short months will cost participants $120. Climax Molybdenum, a Freeport-McMoRan Company, has offered to provide full program fee reimbursement to all participants who graduate the program.

“We are committed to investing in efforts that increase education and economic opportunities for citizens in our operating communities. As part of our effort to ensure all citizens can be full participants in economic development and attain greater levels of prosperity we are pleased to support the program and the program participants.” said Emily Benjamin, Climax Molybdenum Community Development Specialist.