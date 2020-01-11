LAMONI — The honor roll lists for Graceland University’s 2019 fall term have been announced. Students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president’s list. Graceland commends the students who have devoted their efforts and talents to their academic success.

Local students to earn this honor include:Ian Keiderling of WaukeeDaniel Stevens of Dallas Center

Students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list.

Local students to earn this honor include:Molly Carey of WaukeeCaylee Garcia of Grimes

Students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64 are named to the dean’s list.

Local students to earn this honor include:MacKenzie Evans of Earlham