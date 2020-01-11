Fareway has had an 82-year presence in Boone, and the company’s impact and history will be the topic of the next “Saturdays with a Scholar,” presented by the Boone County Historical Society. Retired Fareway President/Chief Operating Officer Fred Greiner will speak about his 50-year career with Fareway from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Boone History Center, 602 Story St.

The talk is the precursor to the BCHS’s upcoming exhibit dedicated to the history of Fareway.

“The exhibit is not open yet. We’re looking at late spring/early summer to open it at the historical society,” said Jessica Stanley, who serves as board president of the BCHS.

From bag boy to department manager to store manager and president of the company, Greiner’s career overview offers a unique perspective.

The first Fareway store opened for business at 624 Story Street in Boone on May 12, 1938.

“I was from a large family: eight children, so we were carrying newspapers at 10 years old. When I was closer to 16, a friend in school suggested I apply at Fareway (in Independence, Iowa) then I was hired in August 1968,” Greiner explained.

He spent two years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era and then returned to Fareway. He landed positions at Fareways in Winterset and Cherokee. He arrived in Boone in 1980. He holds the distinction of being the first non-family member of the company’s founders to become president.

Greiner said Fareway has had a positive impact on Boone’s economic development through the years. Various local causes and organizations have also reaped the benefits of the company’s generosity.

“By 1962 we had 25 stores, then by 1990, we had 50 stores. When I retired in 2018, we had 125 stores, so as that occurred, our warehouse grew, and we had to expand that in Boone, because we service all the stores out of our Boone warehouse,” he said.

The expansion resulted in the need for more woman and manpower.

“It required the maintenance and engineering, store maintenance and trucking divisions to increase in employees, so that had economic impact,” he added.

Various advances in technology and changes in food occurred over the course of half a century. Greiner said the digital scanning system and popularizing of the microwave were two key highlights.

“It was difficult for many customers to accept when a price isn’t marked on a product, which today that is normal,” he said.

The countertop microwave oven was launched in 1967 by the Amana Corporation. Once Sharp introduced low-cost microwave ovens in the late 1970s, commercial and residential kitchens around the globe added these appliances as staple items.

“(Microwaves) changed what we carried in the stores and created a whole new line of products,” he noted.

More products on the market required the construction of newer, larger stores to house a swelling inventory.

“It was a continuing evolving process,” he said.

The event is free and open to the public. Baked goods will be available by freewill donation at each program.

Several more Saturdays with a Scholar have been scheduled. On Feb. 8, local historian Larry Adams will give a presentation. The BCHS will host a trivia event on March 14. On April 11, Dr. Larissa Begley, an ISU professor, will speak about African American historical topics. Then on May 9 “pottery guru” Jeremy McLaughlin will give a talk. It all takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boone History Center.