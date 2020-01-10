Ice and snow could be a recipe for slick conditions it what has been a mild season.

The first real storm of 2020 is upon us.

The National Weather Service is calling for a slick situation. Between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon, Burlington will see rain, ice and snow.

“The area of (southeast Iowa) being in the battleground is high,” explained NWS Quad Cities meteorologist Brian Pierce.

Pierce said the storm will span from St. Louis to Chicago with the center of the storm focused in southeast Iowa. The system will start with rain and a warm front. However, it won't take long for a cool front to move in. The rain will become a wintry mix and by Saturday, the precipitation will become snow.

While NWS has a clue what may happen, this specific storm has been difficult to track. Models have shown the storm going different directions and until the models start to align, it will be difficult to know when the rain, ice and snow will come. Pierce said more northern areas will predominantly bring snow. However, Burlington's position in relation to the storm makes it difficult to tell how much precipitation will come in the form of snow, rain or ice.

Pierce said the storm will probably result in 3 to 6 inches of snow. He said the combination of rain, snow and ice has a high likelihood of making for difficult driving weather. He said accidents are to be expected and driving should be avoided.

"Stock up on everything now," Pierce warned.

At the Burlington Public Works department, workers spent Thursday getting prepared to deal with whatever Mother Nature throws at the city.

“We are getting everything ready for when it starts to get slick,” explained operations manager Chris Clemments.

Snow does not have to fall for Public Works to start doing work on the street. As soon as the streets begin to get slick, crews are out working. Salt and sand will be applied and, once enough snow falls, crews will begin plowing snow.

When two inches of snow does fall in Burlington, a snow emergency will be declared. After an emergency is declared, all cars must be removed from any street designated a snow route.

“Your car will be ticketed and it can be towed,” explained Clemments.

Actual enforcement of the parking prohibition will be done by the Burlington Police Department.