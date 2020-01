The Kiwanis Club of Perry recently recognized Macie Mosher as Student of the Month for December 2019.

“Macie Mosher is a true leader in the school and has built tremendous relationships with the entire staff at Perry High School,” Associate Principal Brad Snowgren said. “I believe that Macie exemplifies all the qualities that we stress to every student, she demonstrates these with her words and her actions.”

Congratulations to Macie Mosher on being the December Kiwanis Student of the Month.