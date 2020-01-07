When Kristin and Ron Lamb turn on TV, or open up YouTube, they can count on some presidential candidate coming on the screen, trying to influence their support when they caucus on Feb. 3.

But they try to let the quadrennial trend of flooded airwaves wash over them, not sweep them away.

“I notice them, but it’s literally like in one ear, out the other,” said Kristin Lamb, 36, of Des Moines. “I have yet to find a commercial that’s effective in me making a decision either way.”

That’s not stopping the candidates from trying. Only one of the two major political parties has a competitive presidential caucus this cycle, and the race’s biggest spender is nearly ignoring Iowa altogether. Yet, with the caucuses about a month away, Iowa has already been drenched with nearly as much political ad spending as it saw throughout the 2016 cycle.

More than $45 million worth of political advertising has targeted Iowans so far, or is already reserved for January and February, according to a detailed mid-December breakdown from ad tracker Advertising Analytics. In the entire 2016 cycle, when both Democrats and Republicans had competitive fights, political groups spent $46.3 million on Iowa television airwaves, according to Iowa State University professor Jay Newell.

And this year's numbers will only grow. In 2016, about half of the television cash was dropped in the final month before that year's Feb. 1 caucuses.

“I assume we’ll see a similar sort of pattern because there doesn’t seem to be a clear front-runner,” Newell said.

The pre-2016 and the pre-2020 numbers aren't calculated exactly the same way. Back in 2016, Newell worked with Des Moines Register reporters to track political advertising reported to the Federal Communications Commission. Advertising Analytics uses a proprietary tracking algorithm that could capture a more complete picture of ad spending.

Still, with about a month to go, to nearly surpass the spending in the entire caucus cycle of 2016 means Iowa eyeballs have been subjected to a lot of ads, with many more to come.

Who is doing the spending?

Candidate Tom Steyer, a billionaire activist who is largely self-funding his race, spent millions more in Iowa than the next closest candidate.

He dumped $11.6 million on Iowa advertising as of Dec. 18, according to numbers from Advertising Analytics.

The next four candidates were separated by about $1 million apiece.

By mid-December:

• Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg spent about $7 million.

• U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, $6 million.

• U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, $5 million.

• Former Vice President Joe Biden, $3.9 million.

• Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, $3.7 million.

One big spender is missing

Missing from Iowa's airwaves: former New York City Mayor and self-funding billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

The late-announcing Democratic presidential candidate is largely forsaking the first-in-the-nation caucus state while otherwise blanketing airwaves nationwide.

Nationally, Bloomberg has deluged televisions with about $124.4 million in advertising spending — more than a third of what had been spent by Dec. 27, the most recent national figures provided by Advertising Analytics.

Steyer, the second-biggest national spender, was responsible for about $83.3 million of TV political ad spending across the nation, or just shy of a quarter of the total $351 million in national television advertising spending in the presidential race.

(President Donald Trump and his Trump MAGA Committee spent about $36.7 million nationally by late December. His primary committee spent about $482,000 in Iowa as of Dec. 18.)

George Howell of Johnston is used to seeing television ads in Iowa — Steyer, Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders ads are in frequent rotation. But he was surprised when he was visiting Montgomery, Alabama, for Christmas and saw Bloomberg's face appear. In Alabama, Bloomberg spent more than $120,000 on the airwaves in December alone, giving Howell a sense of what the rest of the country has been seeing.

Howell, 48, said he’s trying to make up his mind between Buttigieg and Sanders. He said their ads generally appeal to him more than Biden’s, for example. But, Howell said, that’s also likely a result of his bias as much as anything.

“Bernie’s ads, and Pete Buttigieg’s ads, too, are both pretty good. They’re kind of homey, and folksy, and I can relate to that,” Howell said. “Biden’s ads look a little too rehearsed and too corporate. But that’s my view of him anyway, so I’m going to see that.”

How the ads work — and how they don't

Newell, the ISU professor, said political ads, like ads for a particular product or service, don’t generally drive support, or votes, for their subjects. Instead, they drive interest in the field at large. Ads for the candidate themselves serve to keep the candidate in the conversation, he said. It can backfire — if a voter already has a negative feeling toward a candidate, being barraged with ads about that candidate may only reinforce the voter's bad feelings.

“People make their decisions, and (campaigns) have to keep trying,” Newell said. “But when people have made their decisions for the competing brands, (an ad) just reminds them they've made that decision … even when they see the Pepsi ad, it just reminds them to get some more Coke."

Spending on advertising also doesn’t seem to directly correlate with vote-getting or caucus turnout, he said. In the 2016 cycle specifically, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spent $2.3 million more than U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Iowa advertising. But Clinton finished less than half a percentage point ahead of Sanders in that year's caucuses.

The 2016 numbers on the crowded Republican side tell a similar story. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign spent more than $9 million to support his candidacy here, and he finished with about 3% support in the caucus. Marco Rubio, a U.S. senator from Florida, finished third on caucus night — although he spent more on ads than the top-two finishers combined — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Trump, according to Newell’s research.

"More advertising leads to more volatility in the choice, which doesn't necessarily benefit the people doing the advertising, Newell said.

Nick Coltrain is a politics and data reporter for the Register. Reach him at ncoltrain@registermedia.com.