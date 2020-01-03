Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson visited Burlington on Monday, speaking to two dozen voters at Digger's Rest Coffeehouse and Roaster on Jefferson Street.

After her hour-long talk, Williamson took a break for a quiet visit with The Hawk Eye across the street at the Art Center of Burlington.

Williamson is an internationally acclaimed author and lecturer; six of her 11 books are New York Times bestsellers. Her first book, “A Return to Love,” began, “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure ...” and has been erroneously credited to other luminaries, including Nelson Mandela.

Williamson is Oprah Winfrey's friend and oft-time spiritual advisor.

"We Liberals like to think our thoughts aren't controlled. We pride ourselves on our independent thinking. We know we shouldn't believe everything we read. We realize the media is skewed." — Marianne Williamson, "Politics and the thought police" AMASS, vol. 13, no. 1, 2008.

Williamson was succinct, articulate and direct in her interview with us.

The Hawk Eye: If you're elected president, what will you do on your first day in the White House?

Marianne Williamson: First, work at establishing a United States Department of Children Abuse and convene the experts on early childhood education, social work, mental health and educational professionals for children — all of the people, both inside and outside of government, who have the skill sets and expertise to provide rescue for millions of chronically traumatized American children. I will be very busy right out of the gate.

Secondly, we will be waging peace on a massive level.

I see the U.S. military like a very fine surgeon. Does the United States need the best surgeon on hand at all times? Absolutely. But a sane person tries to avoid surgery, if at all possible. You don't just take medicine. You also cultivate your health. We can't just endlessly prepare for war. We also have to prepare for peace. There are peace-building agencies and peace-building experts within the U.S. government, the State Department, the U.S. Institute of Peace, etcetera. I will be adding to their support in order to reach a point where there is a robust partnership between the peace building and the military community, at a much higher level than there is now.

Third, I will be convening people to begin the work of a plan of reparations, not only reparations for slavery, but also reparative measures regarding Native Americans. I would be calling together people who are ready to take that forward. I would be working to implement my whole health plan, whereby we are doing more than just seeking the universal treatment of sickness — we are taking on the underlying forces that cause so much sickness to begin with, or at least make sickness so much more probable — and incentivizing health. I don't want to just be a president who provides universal health care. I want to be a president who provides universal opportunities for health.

I would be appointing a world-class environmental expert to head the EPA, giving the EPA, which would then become a magnet for world-class environmental scientists, all support they need in order to undertake a seven-year process of radical action to reverse climate change. Every possible support they need for this they would receive. I would be working to repeal the 2017 tax cut, putting back the middle class tax cut. And as soon as I have the time on the schedule, I would certainly be calling the prime minister of Israel and the head of the Palestinian Authority, and saying we need to talk.

THE: And getting those two together.

MW: Getting those two together, but also making clear that with my presidency, there would be a return to the effort that the United States be an honest broker.

I wish to see simultaneous and equally robust support for the legitimate security concerns of Israel and the human rights and the economic hopes and opportunities of the Palestinian people. There is a profound peace-building community in the Middle East among the Israelis and the Palestinians, just as there is here. It is under-supported, and with me as president, they would receive a lot of support.

THE: A quote from your book, "A Return to Love" is attributed to Nelson Mandela. Did he ever quote you?

MW: No. It's a total urban myth. I'd be honored if he had, but he didn't.

THE: In Texas yesterday, someone did something akin to a terrorist attack in a church, and so the armed church members shot him to death.

MW: And that will be used now as more and more of a justification for open-carry, which in that case — [she holds her hands palms up in a, 'who knows?' gesture.] Yeah, it's like the Old West, except in the Old West — a lot of people don't realize that in the Old West, when cowboys came into the bar and so forth, they had to leave their guns when they came in.

THE: You're a very positive person. You follow the tenets of affirmations and positive thinking and Transcendental Meditation. How do you balance that with being negative about an individual such as Donald Trump?

MW: I don't feel I am negative about Donald Trump. Faith in God doesn't destroy your brain cells, doesn't make you less intelligent. The fact that Donald Trump is an innocent child of God doesn't mean that our democracy is not under attack.

THE: Okay. What are those pendants on your necklace?

MW: [She touches each one-by-one]. One says Courage, one says Hope. One says my daughter's name, another my parents' names. Love. And then the Jewish hand of God. All are on there.

THE: OK, last question: If you aren't elected president ...

MW: If I am, or I am not?

THE: If you're not.

MW: OK.

THE: If you aren't elected president, would you be interested in being ambassador to Russia, or perhaps maybe Korea?

MW: I don't think that any president would appoint me as ambassador to Russia or to North Korea. A president would not appoint me as ambassador to Russia, nor should he or she. The ambassador to Russia should be an expert in U.S.-Russia relations.

THE: You would be a good counterbalance to Putin.

MW: I'd rather be a counterbalance to Donald Trump.