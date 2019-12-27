Burlington police are investigating their 18th shooting since June 23.

The shooting occurred just before noon Friday in the 400 block of South Gunnison Street.

Lt. Wayne Thomson of the Burlington Police Department confirmed three shots were fired. He said the incident initially was reported as taking place at the 400 block of South Marshall Street. However, upon further investigation, police found shell casings in the 400 Block of South Gunnison Street.

No one is believed to have been injured, but one car was struck.

Thomson said police are looking for security cameras that might provide more information about the shooting. Thomson said it is too early to narrow in on a suspect. Scanner traffic indicated a mail carrier reported shots being fired from a black pick-up truck.

Friday's shooting marks the 18th shooting to take place since June 23. It also is the second on Gunnison Street street this year, with a prior shooting taking place on the 200 block of North Gunnison.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.