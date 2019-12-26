The flooding in 2019 set a record for days above flood stage.

Downtown Burlington was devastated June 1 when Hesco barriers holding back floodwaters failed, inundating the area with water from the Mississippi River.

Within minutes, the river swallowed a truck of a city employee, flooded the basement of Burlington Memorial Auditorium and filled the parking lot between the auditorium and the Port of Burlington.

Members of the public stood silent, first in the parking lot of The Drake and then along Main Street, watching as the water crossed Front Street and halfway up the block to Main Street.

When the water finally receded three weeks later, the damage was done.

The flood wall breech came after 79 consecutive days of flooding on the Mississippi River. Most of that time, the river was at or above the major flood stage.

The flooding, spurred by snowmelt and rainfall, began March 14. It took only two days for the river to jump from 15 feet, minor flood stage, to major flood stage at 18 feet.

By mid-April, the river crested at 20.41 feet, a top 10 crest at the time. However, the month of April proved to be a rainy one and the river began rising again.

Then the river began to recede, falling below the 18-foot mark in Burlington in mid-May. The Federal Emergency Management Agency declared flooding disaster had come to an end in the state of Iowa on May 16.

The next day, the rain began. Between the day the flooding disaster began and the day the flood barriers fell, 8.39 inches of rain fell. The result was the third highest crest in Burlington history.

The Hesco barriers went up in Burlington in mid-March. By early May, temporary floodwall extensions were raised.

During her first visit to Burlington in late May, Elizabeth Warren told those at her rally she was in shock to see Hesco barriers stacked along the parking lot of The Port of Burlington and the temporary flood wall put up behind her.

“It was beautiful when they came to look at this place. The river was beautiful,” she told the crowd.

It was a unique year on the Mississippi River.

To begin with, flooding on the river began early. On Feb. 24, the Mississippi River crested at 15.09 feet. It had been 22 years since the Mississippi River had last crested above 15 feet that early in the year.

Second, the river had four separate crests in the first six months of the year. According to the National Weather Service website, the last time the river has had four crests in a single year was 2011, though these crests were not nearly as high as what Burlington experienced this year.

Several towns along the Mississippi River, including Davenport, broke their records for highest water level in the time the National Weather Service has kept track of this.

THE RECOVERY

When the flood waters inundated downtown Burlington, it wasn’t clear if the city would qualify for disaster aid.

Since the flooding disaster had already ended, Emergency Management Coordinator Gina Hardin was skeptical of whether FEMA would reopen the disaster period.

Hardin began gathering information from other counties about the damages they sustained. In addition to continued flooding, tornadoes had hit southeast Iowa, including in Van Buren County, where a home and several farm buildings were destroyed.

In the end, though, FEMA chose to reopen the disaster period, and Des Moines County would receive relief from the costs of the flooding.

What the council cannot change, though, is the damage done to the entity that runs its riverfront properties.

Burlington Riverfront Entertainment was born out of the Steamboat Days Committee to take over management of Burlington Memorial Auditorium, formerly known as American Music Festival.

BRE had planned for numerous events to take place at the auditorium, including Extreme Midget Wrestling, a two-day concert series and a haunted house, but when the auditorium flooded, those plans were cancelled.

Mike O’Neil, executive director of BRE, said the flood robbed the organization of its chance to prove its worth to the city. He asked the city council to consider extending its contract with BRE.

“We want a chance to show what BRE can be,” O’Neil told the city council in November.

The council was unable to extend the contract because it already is under a development deal, for a possible hotel on the riverfront, with Des Moines-based developer Ryan Jensen. Though the council has not officially signed a deal with Jensen, it will not be allowed to let other entities make development plans for the auditorium or the parking lot between the port and the auditorium until the development deal with Jensen is over.

As for the auditorium itself, the city has been working on repairs and BRE’s offices moved back into the building earlier this year.

The river was above flood stage for a record number of days hitting the 100-day mark in mid-June. The river would rise again in October recording the fifth major crest on Oct. 5. The water would slowly inch down, but has been hovering around the 10-foot mark with a rise to 11.9 feet projected for Friday.

Only weather conditions and time will tell what the mighty Mississippi will do come spring.