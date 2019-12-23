Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with an executive order from President Donald J. Trump and state law, announced that state buildings will be closed and teammates will be granted a day of leave on Christmas Eve which will be observed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

State law provides that whenever the President gives federal employees paid time off, the State of Nebraska shall grant the same benefit to state teammates. Exceptions may include law enforcement, security, military, and teammates engaged in other essential functions. All teammates should receive official instruction from their agency director or personnel representative.