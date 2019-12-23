Duck and coot season dates are incorrectly stated on page 6 of the 2019-2020 Small Game and Waterfowl Guide. The dates are correctly stated on page 19 of the same guide.

The list of duck and coot hunting season dates on page 6 incorrectly omit the Low Plains and High Plains unit distinctions for Zones 2 and 3.

The correct season dates for duck and coot seasons are:

Zone 1 — Oct. 12 – Dec. 24, 2019; Zone 2 — Oct. 5 – Dec. 17, 2019 (Low Plains); Oct. 5 – Dec. 17, 2019 and Jan. 6 – 27, 2020 (High Plains); Zone 3 — Oct. 24 – Jan. 5, 2020 (Low Plains); Oct. 24 – Jan. 5, 2020 and Jan. 6 – 27, 2020 (High Plains); Zone 4 — Oct. 5 – Dec. 17, 2019