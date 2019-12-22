On Oct. 28, 24-year-old Jack LaFollette passed away from sudden cardiac death. In remembrance, the LaFollette family collected money from his funeral to start a scholarship with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

“Jack’s passion was always with space,” said Maren LaFollette, Jack’s sister. “Our family decided that if people were going to donate us, we wanted it to be something that he liked.”

According to his sister, Jack LaFollette was a very quiet individual, self-reserved, but also highly intelligent and had his head in the sky, better yet, space.

LaFollette graduated from Boone High School in 2013 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force the same year. Trained as a missile and space systems technician and assigned to Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, he became a member of the 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron.

LaFollette later served as a missile handling team chief, routinely leading a team of airmen in the installation and removal of the Minuteman III’s three-stage, 70,000-pound solid rocket motor.

He started an internship at the University of Iowa Operator Performance Lab in 2019. In his time at the OPL, Jack acted as a key member of the OPL flight operations team, helping to support dozens of research sorties involving OPL’s fleet of aircraft including two Aero L-29 trainer jets, two Mi-2 Hoplite helicopters, and numerous unmanned aerial vehicles.

In addition to his support of flight operations, LaFollette helped design and run multiple research studies at the lab, took on a key role in fabrication and maintenance, and was quick to lend a helping hand wherever and whenever it was needed.

“Jack’s number one thing was space,” Maren LaFollette said. “He could tell you anything at all about space and he would be proud to know that this is what we’re doing.”