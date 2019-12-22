FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Community Hospital recognized Patricia Weirather as their October Employee of the Month. Weirather is a radiology tech and has been with FMCH for 31 years.

Weirather's nomination includes the following: “She is so very kind in answering any/all questions for her patients. She takes the patient right up to the door, making sure they make it out to the waiting room with their families and then answers any questions if there are any from the family. She speaks to everyone who comes by, and thanks patients for using FMCH, always kind. Weirather exemplifies these FMCH Standards of Behavior-Guest Relations, Respect, and Positive Attitude.”

“The radiology department only had five employees when I was hired. They were great mentors, very hard working and dedicated professionals that made a huge impact in my work life. My favorite part about working at FMCH is our patients. I enjoy being a small part of their health care. I also enjoy my radiology team, enough to want to stay for 31 years,” said Weirather.

When not working, she enjoys helping her husband on their farm and spending time with her family.

The Employee of the Month is an initiative developed by the Reward & Recognition team. Each month a FMCH employee is honored for going above and beyond for the good of the patient, their co-workers and the organization.

•••

DONNELLSON — The first denitrifying bioreactor in Lee County was installed Dec. 5 on the Bill Dahms farm north of Donnellson.

More than 40 people attended a field day showing the design and internal parts of the bioreactor. TJ Mathis, District Conservationist with Lee County NRCS office discussed how the project got started and how producers in Lee County can install similar practices on their fields.

Kristina TeBockhorst, from Iowa State Extension and Outreach along with James Martin from Iowa Department of Ag & Land Stewardship explained how the system works and what it does for water quality in Iowa. JD Hollingsworth, CET with the NRCS, discussed how the bioreactor was designed and the construction process.

The bioreactor consists of a buried trench filled with a carbon source – usually wood chips – installed on the edge of field. Denitrifying bacteria convert the nitrates in the tile water into harmless nitrogen gas which is released into the air. This practice has the potential to significantly reduce nutrient runoff to area streams and rivers.

Contact the NRCS office at 507 Elm Street in Donnellson or call (319) 835-ext. 3 for more information on water quality practices and other conservation practices.

Cost share may be available on qualifying practices.