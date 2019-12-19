COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A group of entrepreneurial students in the Columbus School District have launched a dual effort to boost school spirit and identify an area in the community where students can safely congregate for social activities.

Columbus Business Manager Neil Mills explained the students met with the school board on Monday and outlined some of the actions they hope to take to meet those objectives.

According to Mills, several students from the entrepreneurship program conducted by teachers Lori Beenen and Tessa Pugh, told the board about their plans to support a window graphics project to boost school spirit and seek a location where students can “hang out.”

The window graphics project was outlined to the board in November by teachers Sarah Milder and Maureen Mincks and instructional coach Kristen Payne. The plan involved installing window decals and other graphics containing the school name, Wildcat mascot and other designs on various building windows on the school’s secondary campus site. Murals inside the school may be another spirit-building option.

Mills said the students also outlined a general idea to work with community leaders and members to find a suitable site for students to congregate and socialize; explaining the community no longer has a location that offers that opportunity.

“Columbus Junction used to have a bowling alley, but that is no longer there,” he said, adding no similar site had assumed that role.

“They are hoping to talk with civic leaders about finding a place outside of the school,” Mills continued.

He said the district’s Building Leadership Team and the entrepreneurial students already has begun started some funding raising efforts — such as a recent hat day and teacher jeans day, where students and teachers paid for the privilege of wearing clothing not normally allowed — and would continue to move forward with the effort.

Mills said the students do not have any set schedule to complete fundraising or other outreach, but he hopes these initial steps will keep support growing for the overall effort.

“They are just trying to get the concept and ideas out there,” he said.

In other action, Mills reported the board acted to remove several job descriptions listed in Schedule C of the Master Contract that no longer are being filled. Most of the jobs included activities that were grouped together last month and added to the duties of music teacher Molly Peterson.

Meanwhile, in personnel action, Mills said final approval was given to hire Peterson for the revised music position; Selina Razo was hired a special education associate; and Emilee Enfield was hired by letter of agreement as a second semester substitute who is expected to fill in whenever a regular teacher must be absent.

The board also approved a list of classes that could be taken either online or on-campus through the Muscatine campus of Eastern Iowa Community College. Mills said the list included between 15 and 20 classes that would be available in the second semester to eligible students in the upper classes.

The first reading of board policies dealing with administrators was held with no changes made to the policy. A second reading was waived and the final reading is expected next month.

An updated facility use letter with the American Red Cross also was approved by the board, Mills said.

The letter will allow the relief agency to use school facilities in cases of emergencies as a shelter, check-in point, storage area or for other activities. Mills said the school board approved the use of the facilities for all items included in the letter.

In final action, the board appointed Andy White as its representative on the Louisa County Conference Board and agreed to hold its next meeting on Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m.