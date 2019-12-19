The Ames man found guilty for tearing down and burning an LGBTQ flag from a local church has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Adolfo Martinez, 30, was convicted by a jury in November of a hate crime, third-degree harassment and being a habitual offender, which is associated with previous reckless use of fire crimes. He was sentenced Wednesday in Story County District Court, in Nevada.

All three crimes were to be served concurrent as the habitual offender charge carries a 15 year sentence and hate crime two years. Martinez is not eligible for parole until the mandatory minimum of three years is met.

He is the first person to be convicted of a hate crime in Story County, Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds said.

“The hard reality is there are people who target individuals and commit crimes against individuals because of their race, gender, sexual orientation, and when that happens it’s so important that as a society we stand up and people have severe consequences for those actions,” Reynolds said.

Prior to his final sentencing Martinez gave his impact statement, and indicated that he would never stop, and was ‘living by God’s laws,’ Reynolds said.

On June 11, Ames Police responded to a call at the Dangerous Curves gentleman’s club at 111 Fifth St., because a man was making threats and acting disorderly. When officers arrived at the scene, Martinez had been kicked out.

Later that night, Martinez returned to the club and told an employee that he wanted to burn a pride flag, and was going to burn down the club.

He left the club and returned with a pride flag and burned it along Fifth Street, authorities previously told the Tribune.

Martinez was arrested later that day.