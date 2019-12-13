Editor's Note: Over the next three days, the Ames Tribune is examining the challenges tenants, landlords and local officials face with gaps in the inspection system for rental properties that often leave buildings in disrepair when there is no one to hold property owners accountable. Today is the first part of a three-part series, looking at challenges faced by residents of two Nevada apartment complexes and the obstacles that must be overcome to improve their living conditions.

A step through the door into the hallway of a small brick building reveals a black trail staining the carpet, leading to a single door. A lone fluorescent light flickers in the hallway, barely providing enough light to show the peeling paint on the walls.

Fingers of mold grow up from the floor in cabinets and closets. Exposed, live wires dangle from the hallway ceiling. A gaping hole has rotted through between the floor and the wall in the stairwell.

These aren't the conditions inside an abandoned building, but the conditions more than 50 tenants of the Nevada Village and Shagbark apartments are subjected to on a regular basis.

But they aren't alone. Gaps in the housing inspection system at the local, county and state levels can often leave landlords unchecked as properties deteriorate and crumble into disrepair.

Over the past few months, several tenants of the Nevada apartment buildings say they have complained about the state of the buildings to the owners, and now, to the Nevada police and fire departments.

According to tenants, little has been done to address their complaints.

One woman in the Village apartments, Darla Korhonen, had been without a working oven for two months, and when it was replaced, she was given one that had sat in the hallway of 1028 Shagbark Dr. for at least two months, according to the building's tenants.

Last week, the hot water in Korhonen's kitchen sink was constantly running with no way to shut it off. Before, she had made do by turning the water off underneath the sink. Now, that had broken as well, and she said no one had been to her apartment to look at the problem for several days.

According to Village apartments tenant David Gibbs, sewage backup from his shower drain was the final straw. Complaints to maintenance and management went largely ignored, he said, and most recently, he received notices blaming him for deliberately causing the issue.

The four buildings are owned by Iowa Property Holding Co-op, Inc., which is owned by Patrick R. Anderson of Ames. Repeated telephone messages left for Anderson over the past week were not returned.

Anderson has owned the apartments since 2016, but according to Nevada Fire Chief Ray Reynolds, the properties have fallen into disrepair only within the past year.

“Most of these problems are maintenance-related,” Reynolds said. “A year ago, this wasn't like this.”

Between the four apartment buildings, a fire inspection conducted by Reynolds found 47 violations. Among those violations were fire extinguishers that were months past due for inspection and not completely charged, holes in the drywall and emergency hallway lights that didn't work.

In his inspection report of the Village apartments, which was sent to Anderson on Nov. 15, Reynolds cited several issues outside of the fire code related to cleanliness and maintenance of the properties. In the report, Anderson was given 31 days to bring his properties up to code, or face state criminal violations and civil infractions in the city of Nevada.

“The hallways were filthy with evidence of previous major water leaks, including a ceiling collapse in apartment 19,” Reynolds said in his report.

Tenants told Reynolds during his inspection that a hollow closet door had been removed from a hallway closet and used to replace a main door — which needs to be solid — on apartment six in the Village apartments. He confirmed and cited this in his report, as well as saying the closet would need a door put back on it.

During his inspection, Reynolds also noted other items that were not violations under the fire code but could still be a safety hazard, including ice and snow on the sidewalks and burned out lightbulbs in the hallways.

Reynolds conducted an inspection of the Shagbark apartments on Nov. 20, finding more violations of fire code than in the Village apartments.

According to Gibbs, the state of the apartments only deteriorated since Anderson's wife, Julia Anderson, took over managing the properties. An invoice from former maintenance employee Jason Newberg shows Julia as the primary contact for the operations.

For most tenants, these apartments are the last of their options. Some stay because they can find no other rentals that will allow their pets. Many are disabled and on housing assistance programs through the Central Iowa Regional Housing Authority, and cannot afford to move.

According to Director of Story County Environmental Health Margaret Jaynes, many health and safety hazards exist in rental housing for far too long because tenants do not report them to the fire department or to public health.

“I think a lot of tenants feel afraid to report, and that they feel vulnerable, that they will be kicked out if they cause trouble,” Jaynes said.

The difficulty in ensuring that rental properties are not mismanaged lies in the lack of policy or code to protect the tenants. According to Reynolds, the city of Nevada has no property maintenance code.

Fire code inspections are designed to control as many safety hazards as possible, but the code is limited when it comes to environmental hazards like mold and water issues. The fire inspections are required to be done only once a year, or if a tenant or property owner reports an issue and requests an inspection.

Jaynes said her department usually tries to leave issues like this up to the cities and individual landlords and tenants, unless she finds it absolutely necessary.

Public health typically only steps in when nothing results from the advice given to the parties involved, Jaynes said. The situation at the Nevada Village and Shagbark apartments was one of those cases.

“Lots of times these are tenant-landlord (problems) and they can either get out of the lease or force the landlord to do their part of the agreement, and that's when we step in is when it seems like they can't,” she said.

Most residents of the Shagbark and Nevada Village apartments say they just want to live in a home that is safe and problem-free.

Korhonen, who lived in the building for several years before it was purchased by Anderson, said she understands the frustration from the property owners, but just wants to have things fixed and be able to go on with life.

“I don't want them (landlords or maintenance) to be here any more than they want to be here,” she said. “This is my home.”

