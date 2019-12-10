The Bethel United Church of Christ, located at 2400 Central Ave., will be presenting a live Nativity again this year.

The public is invited to come and witness the story of the birth of Christ by seeing the manger scene with costumed characters and live animals.

Guests are invited to drive through and remain in the warmth of their vehicles.

Admission is a food item to be donated to the local food pantry. There will also be a free will offering to help support this annual event.

Dates for the Nativity are Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Dec. 24, the live Nativity will be presented from 8 to 10 p.m.