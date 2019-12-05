Autumn is a transitional time of year from the lush green playfulness of summer to the cold hard grip of

winter. From the changing of the leaves to the crispness of the air; autumn creates a perfect chance to

enjoy this regal stature of nature.

Unless you’re talking about the autumn of 2019.

Snow and cold have dominated our out-of-doors for much of this season. However, these conditions

create an opportunity to see a variety of remarkable natural phenomenon right in our back yard.

The Des Moines River valley is a spectacle any time of the year in Boone County, but when the bitterly cold

morning air clashes with the warm waters of the river, an early morning drive through the valley is an experience like no other.

Convection fog is formed when cold air moves across a warm body of water. As one drives down into

the valley, the fog appears to be poured out of a pitcher from the Heavens, nestling gently between the

valley’s hillsides.

As the sun crests the eastern horizon, the currents within that air rise upward and carry

the fog with it, creating a scene of what appears to be smoke rising from the water.

In its rare form, the fog will creep its way into the nooks and crannies of the valley, such as the Ledges canyon. The sight

each morning is short-lived though, as the fiery heat of the sun quickly dissipates the fog.

In another instance, an early snowfall amidst the backdrop of changing leaves in the Ledges canyon is a sight to behold.

With the wind bouncing off its walls, the snow, in pockets, seems to fall in multiple

directions.

These flakes then rest gently upon the fall foliage for a short period of time, only to be

burned off by the sun and all its power.

There’s still time to get your tickets to the show. The might oak and hickory trees are holding strong with

their leaves, even as the cold and snow blow in across the hills and valleys.

There is no better setting than the Ledges to watch as Mother Nature does her best to hold on to what’s left of autumn, even as Old Man Winter tries to take over earlier than he’s supposed to.