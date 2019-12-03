Boone Police Department

11/06/2019 0907 Boone Police responded to the Black Hawk County Jail. At that location, Akina Fitzgerald, 21 of Waterloo, was taken into custody and transported to the Boone County Jail. Fitzgerald was wanted on a Boone County Arrest Warrant.

11/08/2019 0749 Boone Police investigated a report of Harassment in the 1400 block of Prairie Avenue. The investigation continues.

11/08/2019 1340 Boone Police investigated a report of Criminal Mischief in the 1200 block of Linn Street. The investigation continues.

11/09/2019 1439 Boone Police investigated a report of a Theft in the 700 block of West 6th Street. The investigation continues.

11/10/2019 1124 Boone Police investigated a report of a Theft in the 1500 block of S.E. Marshall Street. The investigation continues.

11/11/2019 1823 Boone Police arrested Julie Dee, age 56 of Boone in the 1100 block of 8th Street for Trespass. She was held in the Boone County Jail.

11/15/2019 1313 Boone Police investigated a report of Forgery in the 500 block of Story Street.

11/15/2019 1500 Boone Police investigated a report of Harassment in the 700 block of Keeler Street. The investigation continues.

11/15/2019 1817 Boone Police arrested Chance Pint, age 33 of Boone in the 1200 block of 6th Street for Driving While Barred. He was held in the Boone County Jail.

11/15/2019 1856 Boone Police investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 300 block of 2nd Street.

11/16/2019 1824 Boone Police investigated a Fraud in the 1700 block of 13th Street. This case is under investigation.

11/17/2019 1330 Boone Police investigated a report of Criminal Mischief in the 400 block of Monona Street.

11/17/2019 1505 Boone Police investigated a Harassment in the 500 block of Monona Street. The investigation continues.

11/18/2019 1200 Boone Police investigated a report of Theft from the 800 block of 5th Street. The investigation continues.

11/19/2019 1640 Boone Police investigated a report of Criminal Mischief in the 1500 block of 8th Street. The investigation continues.

11/20/2019 0005 Boone Police investigated a report of Domestic Abuse Assault in the 1900 block of 1st Street. The investigation continues.

11/21/2019 1540 Boone Police investigated a Burglary in the 200 block of 16th Street. This case is under investigation.

11/22/2019 1420 Boone Police investigated a report of a Burglary in the 1200 block of South Marshall Street. The investigation continues.

11/26/2019 1133 Boone Police investigated a report of Burglary in the 300 block of Carroll Street.

Boone Sheriff’s Department

11-1-2019

5:26am Deputy King conducted a traffic stop within the 200 blk of L Ave and cited Angela Fox,45 of Jefferson, for speed.

6:40am Deputy King conducted a traffic stop within the 200 blk of L Ave and cited Douglas VanPelt,45 of Woodward, for speed

10:54am Deputy Gustafson responded to a deer vs vehicle accident on E18 near the river. The driver was Noah Meeks,35 of Pilot Mound.

7:05pm Deputy Fangman responded to the 200 blk of Highway 30 for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Benjamin Wegner,21 of Manning.

11-2-2019

2:35am Deputy King conducted a traffic stop within the 500 blk of Highway 30. The driver, Seth Cross,19 of Fort Dodge was cited for speed. Three passengers of the vehicle were cited for Minor in Possession.

9:40am Deputy Gustafson conducted a traffic stop at 130th and P Ave and cited the driver, Katrina Day,20 of Duncombe, for speed.

1:19pm Deputy Gustafson conducted a traffic stop at Highway 169 and 270th and cited the driver, Thomas Connolly,67 of Des Moines, for speed.

1:23pm Deputy Gustafson conducted a traffic stop at 210th and Highway 17. The driver, Debra Colby,68 of Boone for Operating While Intoxicated.

8:24pm Deputies responded and assisted Ogden Fire with a fire at the Ogden Mart. The building was a total loss.

9:59pm Deputy Quinn responded to Highway 30 and Montana Rd for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Joseph Kellogg,32 of Grand Junction.

11-3-19

2:36am Deputy Fangman checked on a vehicle within the 1000 blk of J Ave from a previous call and discovered the vehicle had a window broken out of it. The investigation is continuing.

*We are receiving more Social Security Fraud complaints. Social Security will not call and threaten you with a warrant. Please be aware! The holiday season is approaching, so there will be more phone scammers calling. Do not give out your social security number or bank account numbers.

11-5-19

6:29pm Deputy Benjamin responded to 280th St, just east of Berkley for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Christopher Farley, 52 of Boone.

9:27 Deputy Benjamin conducted a traffic stop within the 1400 blk of 270th. The driver, Thomas Nasser,48 of Woodward, was cited for speed.

11-6-2019

6:25am Deputy Benjamin conducted a traffic stop within the 1000 blk of Highway 30. The driver, Timothy Cerka,43 of Ames, was cited for a vehicle registration violation.

7:23 am Deputy Gustafson investigated a vehicle on its side and in the ditch at 300th and T Ave. The driver, Erica Hoefle,42 of Madrid, was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.

1:25pm Sheriff Elsberry advised of a train blocking Quartz Ave for over an hour. Union Pacific was notified.

11-7-2019

3:42am Deputy Benjamin responded to the 600 blk of Highway 30 for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Patrick Koenig,53 of Grand Junction.

11:13am Deputy Ruter conducted a traffic stop within the 200 blk of Highway 169. The driver, John Lundvall,51 of Ames, was cited for speed.

11:17am Deputy Gustafson conducted a traffic stop within the 1400 blk of Highway 169. The driver, Christopher McCoy,45 of Fort Dodge, was cited for speed.

11:53pm Deputy King conducted a traffic stop within the 900 blk of Highway 169. The driver, Chloe Buchanan,21 of Algona, was cited for speed.

11-8-2019

1:02am Deputy King conducted a traffic stop in Madrid and cited Bailey Brinkmeyer,20 of Story City for speed and driving under suspension.

7:43am Deputy Ruter responded to a deer vs vehicle accident within 500 blk of Y Ave. The driver was Mason Claude, 20 of Webster City.

10:48am Dispatch received a complaint of a train blocking the crossing at 210th, near J Ave.

3:16pm Deputy Ruter responded to a two-vehicle rollover accident within the 1700 blk of Highway 30. The drivers involved were Keith Dentlinger,43 of Boone and Daniel Murray,64 of Fort Dodge.

7:22pm Deputy Twigg conducted a traffic stop on Highway 30 and cited Daniel Owens,38 of Jefferson for speed.

11-9-2019

1:05am Deputy Twigg conducted a traffic stop at 270th and V Ave. The driver, Dalton Thompson,20 of Ames, was cited for speed.

3:09am Deputy Benjamin responded to J Ave and Highway 30 for a deer vs vehicle. The driver was Patrick Koenig,53 of Grand Junction.

1:12pm Stewart Jackson, 59 of 6100 West Lincoln Way Ames, reports his Charcoal Weber grill was stolen from his property. Valued at $100.

2:20pm Deputy Quinn responded to an accident at 210th and Highway 169. The driver was Aaron Claude,39 of Ogden.

6:49pm Deputy Gustafson conducted a traffic stop within the 1400 blk of Highway 169. The driver, Alan Larson,51 of Gowrie, was cited for speed.

11-11-2019

5:47 am Deputy King responded to Highway 30 and T Ave for a two-vehicle accident. The drivers were Tynan Corbin,19 of Nevada and Joshua Moorman, 39 of Boone.

6:43am Deputy King responded to 810 S Kennedy for a House Fire.

6:51am Deputy Ruter responded to the 1900 blk of 190th for a vehicle vs power pole. The driver was Alexander Moorman,23 of Boone.

7:31am Deputy Ruter responded to W Ave and 160th St. for a two-vehicle accident. The drivers were Sage Bents,18 of Boone and Connor Clark,14 of Ames.

9:33 pm Deputy Quinn conducted a traffic stop at Highway 17 and 180th St. The driver, James Poe,51 of Fort Dodge, was cited for speed.

There were numerous vehicles in the ditch calls throughout the day.

11-12-2019

5:48am Deputy King responded and assisted at a structure fire within the 1900 blk of 220th

6:27am Sheriff Elsberry responded to the area of Northern Natural Gas for a heater fire.

1:16pm Deputy Quinn assisted a motorist at Highway 17 and 270th St with a flat tire.

6:14pm Deputy Quinn responded to the 1200 blk of Highway 30 for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Jacqueline Jens,59 of Ogden.

11-13-2019

7:07am Deputy Pontius responded to 334th and Zip Ln for a report of loose horses. Madrid assisted.

3:04pm Deputy Pontius responded to Highway 30 at the underpass of Highway 17 for a vehicle on fire. The driver was Adam Crawford,29 of Spencer.

5:10pm Deputy Quinn responded to a single-vehicle accident within the 400 blk of H Ave. The driver was Kristina Womack,36 of Boone.

5:28 Deputy Quinn responded to 220th and J Ave for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Eric Lerdal,39 of Boone.

11-14-2019

12:50pm Deputy Pontius responded to the Woodward Academy for an assault on staff. Pontius arrested a female juvenile.

5:52pm Deputy Benjamin responded to Woodward Academy for an assault. A male juvenile was arrested.

6:01pm Deputy Benjamin responded to a deer vs vehicle accident at Highway 30 and 222nd. The driver was Angela Huffman,45 of Perry. Approximately $10,000 in damages.

11-15-2019

2:42am Deputy Benjamin conducted a traffic stop on Highway 30 near UC School and cited the driver, Nicole Courtney,45 of Colfax, for No Valid Driver’s License.

3:48am Deputy Gustafson responded to Highway 30 and Lincoln Way Exit for a deer vs vehicle. The driver was Tina Cerrato, 49 of Boone. Approximately $5000 in damage.

6:42am Deputy Gustafson conducted a traffic stop within the 1500 blk of Highway 169. The driver, Camron Thompson,20 of Des Moines, was cited for speed.

5:32pm Deputy Benjamin responded to 130th near Pilot Mound for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Mindi Hunter, 35 of Cambridge. Approximately $7000 in damage.

5:33pm Deputy Pontius responded to 270th and K Ave for a two-vehicle accident. The drivers were Jennifer Schieltz,33 of Ogden and Tommy Kendall, 70 of Boone.

10:07pm Deputy Benjamin conducted a traffic stop at the Highway 210 Boat ramp. Jon Graham,55 of Boone was cited for speed and Driving under suspension.

10:56pm Deputy Gustafson conducted a traffic stop within the 1300 blk of X Ave. The driver, Aidan Julich,16 of Ames, was cited for speed.

11-16-2019

9:43am Deputy Ruter conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 at 300th. The driver, Matthew Klucas,27 of Ames, was cited for speed.

1:32pm Dispatch received a call of a train blocking Lamb Lane for over 45 minutes.

2:08 Deputy Ruter responded and assisted Ogden Fire with a combine on fire at 190th and A Ave.

5:00pm Deputy Fangman responded to 280th and Deer for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Eric Crosman, 38 of Ogden.

5:24pm Deputies Fangman and Benjamin responded to Highway 30 just East of Boone for an accident. The driver was Daniel Hilsabeck,45 of Boone.

9:16pm Deputy Benjamin conducted a traffic stop at Highway 169 and 150th. The driver, Tyler Brooks,24 of West Des Moines, was cited for speed and Failure to use child restraint device.

11:33pm Deputy Gustafson conducted a traffic stop at Highway 30 and X Ave. The driver, Austin Petersen,18 of Boone was cited for Reckless/Erratic driving due to his excessive speed.

11-17-2019

7:16pm Deputy Benjamin conducted a traffic stop within the 500 blk of Highway 17. The driver, Christopher Cromwell, 38 of Boone, was cited for speed.

11-18-2019

5:11am Deputy King responded to the 2200 blk of QM Ave for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Christopher Westphal, 46 of Dawson.

8:13am Deputy Ruter conducted a traffic stop within the 2300 blk of 190th and cited Coanne Hartmann,62 of Boone, for speed.

11-19-2019

2:14am Deputy King conducted a traffic stop within the 2300 blk of Highway 30 and cited Jared Houston,20 of Schleswig, for speed.

3:42am Deputy King conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 and 270th and cited Megan Storey,36 of Woodward, for speed.

3:43pm Deputy Ruter conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 at 270th. Emily Reinholdt, 20 of Monroe, was cited for speed.

11-20-2019

2:29am Deputy King responded to the 200 blk of West Locust in Ogden for a commercial burglar alarm. Keyholder was contacted and responded.

5:40am Deputy King conducted a traffic stop within the 1400 blk of Highway 210. The driver, Shaquille Grant, 26 of Ankeny, was cited for speed.

5:57am Deputy King conducted a traffic stop within the 1400 blk of Highway 210. The driver, Melanie Seehusen,25 of Madrid, was cited for speed.

12:06pm Deputy Ruter conducted a traffic stop within the 900 blk of Highway 169. The driver, Timothy Rumann,54 of Chicago, was cited for speed.

1:28pm Deputy Ruter responded to the area of 130th and W Ave for hay bales on fire. Story City Fire responded.

11-21-2019

*As of 2:53 am, we received reports of the bales of hay still burning. Story City Fire has fire personnel assessing the situation.

5:36am Deputy King conducted a traffic stop within the 2000 blk of L Ave. The driver, Jerry Egemo,64 of Woodward, was cited for speed.

5:58am Deputy King conducted a traffic stop within the 200 blk of L Ave. The driver, Katelyn Bandstra, 17 of Madrid, was cited for speed.

1:32pm Deputy Quinn conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 at 260th. The driver, Henry Blankenship, 20 of Des Moines, was cited for speed.

5:41pm Deputy Quinn responded to I Ave and 130th for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Patty Murray,61 of Dayton.

6:03pm Deputy Quinn responded to the area of Highway 30 and 222nd for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Anthony Williams,40 of Pilot Mound.

11-22-2019

3:32pm Deputy Quinn conducted a traffic stop at Highway 210 and N Ave. The driver, Eric Ridenour,41 of Madrid, was cited for failure to obey stop sign.

4:41pm Deputy Quinn responded to Highway 30 near Boone for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Allison Riley,42 of Boone.

5:43pm Deputy Quinn responded to Highway 17, North of Madrid, for a two-vehicle accident. The drivers of the vehicles were Gary Todd,82 of Boone and Trevor Fitz, 25 of West Des Moines.

9:33pm Deputy Gustafson conducted a traffic stop within the 2200 blk of Highway 169. The driver, Hailee Raue, 26 of Cedar Rapids, was cited for speed.

11-23-2019

1:45am Deputy Gustafson conducted a traffic stop within the 100 blk of Highway 30. The driver, Heather Swanson,45 of Ogden, was cited for speed.

4:48am Deputy Gustafson conducted a traffic stop within the 1100 blk of Y Ave. The driver, Cory Paris,35 of Boone, was cited for speed.

10:35am Deputy Pontius responded to the 1700 blk of L Ave for a two-vehicle accident. The drivers were Alan Kline,64 of Woodward and Marnie Overland,44 of Madrid.

11:47am Deputy Pontius conducted a traffic stop within the 800 blk of Highway 30 and cited Thomas Fulton,68 of Sioux City for speed.

10:11pm Deputy Benjamin conducted a traffic stop within the 1100 blk of Highway 169. The driver, Andrea Sommer,19 of Woodward, was cited for speed.

11-24-2019

2:57am Deputy Benjamin conducted a traffic stop at L Ave and Old 30 and cited Kerry Bittle,45 of Ogden, for speed.

10:35pm Deputies Benjamin and Gustafson responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on 210th, East of Quartz. The driver was Quentavious Stokley,26 of Boone. A passenger, Logan Barrett, 32 of Boone, was sent to the hospital.

11-25-2019

1:17pm A resident within the 500 blk of Juniper Road called to report her eggs and money were stolen from the end of her driveway. Deputy Pontius responded. The investigation is continuing.

11-26-2019

8:00am Deputy Ruter conducted a traffic stop within the 600 blk of Highway 17 and cited Gary Scott,63 of Story City, for speed.

7:00pm Deputy Benjamin responded to E26 and R Ave for a vehicle in the ditch. The driver was Dennis Hason,69 of Boone.

7:58pm Deputy Fangman responded to the 2300 blk of 130th for a vehicle in the ditch. The driver was Lillie Longhorn, 20 of Pilot Mound.

11-27-2019

00:43am Deputy Benjamin responded to 6014 W Lincoln Way for a Disturbing the peace complaint. The occupants were warned.

2:02am Deputy Benjamin conducted a traffic stop within the 1600 blk of Highway 169. The driver, Sami Mohammed,28 of Chicago, was cited for speed.

We are still receiving complaints of phone scams claiming to be from the Social Security Office. Once again, please do not give out any vital information over the phone.

12:56pm Deputy Quinn responded to the 2000 blk of West 3rd Ext for a vehicle that struck a light pole and mailbox. The driver, Preston Miller,16 of Boone, was cited for Failure to maintain control.

7:18pm Deputy Benjamin responded to the 700 blk of H Ave for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Pamela Craft-Speck, 42 of Dayton. Approximately $8000 in damage.

7:57pm Deputy Fangman conducted a traffic stop within the 2300 blk of 130th. The driver, Harlie Vinchattle, 22 of Dayton, was cited for speed.

9:48pm Deputy King conducted a traffic stop within the 1400 blk of Highway 210. The driver, Andrea Sommer, 19 of Woodward, was cited for speed.

11:40pm Deputy Fangman responded to a vehicle in the ditch at Marion and 22nd St. The driver was Jovany Medrano,25 of Boone.

11-28-2019

1:19am Deputy King conducted a traffic stop within the 2100 blk of 340th. The driver, Amanda Shelley,38 of Madrid, was cited for driving under suspension.

2:27am Deputy Benjamin conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 at 190th. The driver, Priscilla Mourad, 32 of New Jersey, was cited for speed.

5:06am Deputy King conducted a traffic stop within the 2100 blk of 30. The driver, William Touhy, 23 of Ames, was cited for speed.

6:24am Deputy King conducted a traffic stop within the 1900 blk of Highway 17. The driver, Tacey Zenor, 26 of Boone, was cited for speed.

11-29-2019

10:26pm Deputy King conducted a traffic stop within the 2100 blk of 270th. The driver, Wei Chen, 24 of Waukee, was cited for speed.

11-30-2019

8:42am Deputy Naeve responded to a two vehicle accident at Highway 30 and 230th. The drivers were Marilyn Rude, 87 of Boone and Darwin Spieker,35 of Panora.

9:40pm Deputy Twigg conducted a traffic stop within the 1100 blk of Highway 169. The driver, James McBridge, 30 of Fort Dodge, was cited for driving under suspension.