Iowa's secretary of agriculture Mike Naig stopped off in Burlington Monday to visit the local ADM Grain Co. facility as he continues his annual visit to each of the state's 99 counties.

Naig became Iowa's agriculture secretary after Bill Northey left the post to become the USDA's undersecretary for farm production and conservation.

Naig has served as the Deputy Secretary of Agriculture since September 2013. Gov. Kim Reynolds named Naig to lead the Iowa Department of Agriculture after the U.S. Senate confirmed Northey last February. Naig defeated Tim Gannon in the November 2018 election.

“Mike Naig has been a dependable deputy for Bill Northey,” Reynolds said.

Naig met with ADM Burlington's Dan Bowman and ADM state government relations director Christopher Riley from ADM North American headquarters to talk grain, farmers, China and, yes, turkeys.

Naig will assist Reynolds today in the traditional turkey pardoning. The governor said Iowa raises 12 million birds annually, ranking the state 7th in the country.

The first topic for Naig was the Iowa Hawkeyes, of course, and everyone was happy about Sunday's win over Illinois — except perhaps Illini fan Riley, who lives in Decatur.

Naig's visit to Burlington was part of his annual visits to all 99 counties in Iowa by year's end.

"I think I'm down to eight or so," he told The Hawk Eye.

The secretary sat with Bowman, Riley and grain origination specialist Mark Anderson before taking a walking tour of the facility.

Naig asked for a comparison between Iowa's grain harvest and that of Illinois.

"We feel like the Iowa side is further along than the Illinois side," Bowman said.

The discussion flowed mainly along the role the Mississippi River plays in Burlington's operations. Naig told the others about taking a tour of the dam at Dubuque, known officially as the General Zebulon Pike Lock and Dam No. 11. Naig said he initially shuddered at the thought of crawling along inside the dam itself, but shook it off.

"Well, yeah," he said. "It was an opportunity to see how things work."

Naig talked about visiting the Panama Canal last year and watching the shiploads of grain, which had traveled down the Mississippi River to New Orleans from places like ADM Burlington and all the way to the Canal on their way to China.

"That lock up there at Dubuque and what you guys do here is very much connected to the world," he said.

Regarding the recent logjams with China trade, Naig was optimistic.

"It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when," he said. "To think there's going to be a quick fix, that's wishful thinking. But things are continuing to thaw."

Asked why Iowa's former governor Terry Branstad, now the U.S. ambassador to China, has been completely silent when the subject of trade blockage with China floats to the top of conversations, Naig was forthcoming.

"That role is often to be seen and not heard," he said. He added he thinks Branstad is doing an excellent job in helping to move relations with China forward.

The men then donned hardhats and safety glasses and took a walk out to the elevator, where a nonstop parade of grain trucks unloaded and a barge was loading up with beans or corn. They were joined by ADM Burlington's supervisor of operations, Tom Williams.

Bowman said the 8-county area ADM serves with the Burlington facility is running about 60 percent beans right now.

He said each barge that heads downriver holds 55-60,000 bushels of grain.

Naig called the Mississippi "an ever-changing animal" and the talk flowed into musings and anecdotes about the Flood of 2008.

"We have to keep the river moving," Naig said.

"Yeah ... at reasonable levels," Bowman concluded.

Naig said he hopes to visit the Big River Resources West Burlington ethanol plant next year on his next 99-swing through Iowa.