Exalted Ruler Greg Haglund from Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 was recently honored at the Iowa Elks Association Fall State Convention on Nov. 1-2 in Des Moines. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Grand Exalted Ruler Robert L. Duitsman and First Lady Beth, from Culver California Lodge No. 1917, was in attendance.

The Elks National Drug Awareness Program is the largest volunteer drug awareness program in the United States. The Elks are committed to eliminating the use and abuse of illegal drugs by all members of society and believe that in order to ensure a bright future for our country, it is essential that our children be raised in a drug-free environment.

The Elks National Foundation, which was started in 1928 to help Elks build stronger communities, invests in communities where Elks live and work. The ENF help youth develop lifelong skills, send students to college with scholarships, meet the needs of today’s veterans, support the charitable work of the state Elks associations and fund projects that improve the quality of life in local Elks communities.

Elks also help those that served our country. The Elks National Veterans Service Commission was established in 1946, immediately after World War II, with the sole mission of serving our nation’s veterans. Though much has changed since then, the Elks’ dedication to serve veterans and military members in need has never wavered.

In VA clinics, veterans’ homes, USOs, homeless shelters and more, thousands of Elks volunteers give generously of their time, energy and resources to serve veterans and military members each year. The Elks are committed to their mission, “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”

To learn more about giving back to your community, volunteering or becoming a member of the Elks Lodge, please contact Perry Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler, Greg Haglund, at 515-465-3791.