Danny Hayes, instructor of criminal justice at Peru State College, was voted Vice President of Region 3 for the American Criminal Justice Association/Lambda Alpha Epsilon (ACJA/LAE). This is Hayes’ fifth year in the position.



Region 3 includes Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, North and South Dakota, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming and Utah.



Hayes says his duties as VP are, “To fill in for the President should there be an absence and to perform duties as assigned. I am responsible for assisting the president in their duties and maintaining contact with the regional chapters including assisting any new chapters with getting started as needed.”



Last spring Hayes was appointed Chair of the Scholarship Committee for the national organization and to serve on the national organization’s Communications Committee and the Conference Manual Revision Committee.



Hayes also serves as a co-advisor for Peru State’s chapter of ACJA/LAE, Kappa Omicron Rho. Lambda Alpha Epsilon is a national criminal justice honor’s society.