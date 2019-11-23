The Perry Rotary Club will honor an outstanding civil servant for the 2019 year. Individuals who work or volunteer in the following areas are eligible for this award: Law Enforcement, Emergency Services, Fire Department, Ambulance Squad, Health Care, Human/Community Services/Other.

All eligible nominees for this award will be considered by Perry Rotary Club’s Selection Committee. The committee will make the final decision and will notify the winner of the award. The winner will also be notified of the date, time and location of the award presentation.

Nomination forms can be picked up at the Perry Public Library, Perry Chamber of Commerce and the McCreary Center.

To nominate an individual, complete the form and drop it off or mail it to the circulation desk at the Perry Public Library, 1101 Willis Ave.

Nominations will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.