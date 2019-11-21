Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-1) offered the following statement today after the House voted to change the Name of the Homestead National Monument to the Homestead National Historical Park.

“This small but important name change will help clear up confusion about this unique National Park Service unit by accurately reflecting its nature and mission. The word ‘monument’ is generally associated with a single individual or a specific feature. Homestead is much more––a unique piece of open prairie that deserves the new name of Historical Park,” Fortenberry said.

“The Homestead National Historical Park is located on the site of one of the first homestead claims in the United States. It commemorates the indomitable spirit and courage of Nebraska’s early homesteaders, who through harsh storms and brutal drought, wind, snow and tremendous isolation, helped grow the country,” Fortenberry added.