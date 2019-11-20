The Boone County Historical Society hosted Dr. Jeff Bremer, an ISU History Professor, Sunday at the History Center. Dr. Bremer spoke about life in frontier Iowa, including Boone County, focusing especially on the period from 1840 to 1880.

Bremer regaled the audience with quotes and descriptions taken from the journals, letters, memoirs, and diaries of everyday Iowans that had not yet been written about in current Iowa history books. As mentioned in a recent Boone News-Republican article, Dr. Bremer’s speech was part of a much larger project—writing a book entitled “A New History of Iowa, 1673-2020” that he hopes to finish in the next two years.

After speaking for 90 minutes, the 40 audience members were quite enthusiastic in their questions to the professor. Dr. Bremer encourages people to contact him at 515-294-5620 or jrbremer@iastate.edu with any further historical inquiries or information.

“Jeff’s talk is just the beginning of a new series of free historical speakers called “Saturdays with a Scholar,” says Janet Krengel, Event Chair of the Society.

“The next speaker will be another ISU History Professor, Dr. Pamela Riney-Kehrberg, who will speak on “The Farm Crisis of the 1980s” on December 14th at 2 p.m. here at the Center. We hope many more community members will come to this free event,” added Krengel.

The Boone County Historical Society engages individuals and communities in the discovery of history and the arts, and offers culturally-significant facilities with the intention of building community and creating conversations, to better understand the past, present, and future related to the people, places, and artifacts of Boone County, Iowa.

The stories of individuals, families, businesses, and events associated with Boone County are interpreted in the Society’s collections, programs, and exhibitions.

To learn more about upcoming free historical programs or events, call the History Center at 515-432-1907, email admin@BCHSIowa.org, or visit www.boonecountyhistoricalsocietyiowa.org.