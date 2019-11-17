Are you a full-time caregiver? If you are a fulltime caregiver of an adult 25 years and older in your home, taking time to care for yourself is a necessity to care for your loved one. Free respite service is just a phone call away to give you two to four hours a week, bi-weekly or monthly of time away.

Do you want to become a respite volunteer? Provide a gift of rest, time and relief through caregiver support to fulltime caregivers in their home. Respite volunteers provide quality companionship to care recipients and bring peace of mind to caregivers while giving time to themselves.

Are you an older or disabled adult living alone or with family not able to leave your home too often? RSVP In-Home Visitation Program is friendship and fun; social interaction for the more isolated older adults or disabled adults living alone or alone most of the day or temporarily confined to home; reassurance for out of home and out of town caregivers who take care of parents or older/disabled adult family members or friends; a connection to the community through companionship (1 to 4 hours) a week, bi-weekly, or monthly.

Do you want to become an in-home visiting volunteer? Help individuals maintain independence by providing friendship and social interaction for older or disabled adults, who are isolated, lonely, want good conversation or are confined to home due to health reasons.

Both respite and in-home visitation are free services of the RSVP Volunteer Program. Both are just a phone call or email away. For information call 515-433-7836 or email rsvp@co.boone.ia.us

When one gives, two receive. To volunteer call 515-433-7836 or email rsvp@co.boone.ia.us